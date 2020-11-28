Bill Haisten: As its swagger tank seemed dry, OSU savors an energetic win over Texas Tech

STILLWATER — By the end of the 2009 season, because of a variety of factors, the Oklahoma State offense had stalled. Forget touchdowns. That offense struggled to get first downs.

The Cowboy program needed a spark and got it when Mike Gundy hired Dana Holgorsen in 2010 and Todd Monken in 2011. Those coordinators capitalized on phenomenal offensive line play and the chemistry/productivity of Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon.

Over those two seasons, Oklahoma State won 23 times. If not for a field goal attempt that was ruled to have been wide right by one inch, the 2011 Cowboys would have played for the national title.

From that one year of Holgorsen and two seasons of Monken, Gundy’s program got a full tank of swagger. The Holgorsen-Monken influence extended through the Mike Yurcich coordinator seasons and the Mason Rudolph years, and OSU remained among national leaders in scoring and yardage.

In 2010-17, that was the OSU football identity: big stats, tons of touchdowns, six seasons of at least 10 victories and consistent contention for the Big 12 championship.