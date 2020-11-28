Bill Haisten: As its swagger tank seemed dry, OSU savors an energetic win over Texas Tech

STILLWATER — By the end of the 2009 season, because of a variety of factors, the Oklahoma State offense had stalled. Forget touchdowns. That offense struggled to get first downs.
The Cowboy program needed a spark and got it when Mike Gundy hired Dana Holgorsen in 2010 and Todd Monken in 2011. Those coordinators capitalized on phenomenal offensive line play and the chemistry/productivity of Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon.
Over those two seasons, Oklahoma State won 23 times. If not for a field goal attempt that was ruled to have been wide right by one inch, the 2011 Cowboys would have played for the national title.
From that one year of Holgorsen and two seasons of Monken, Gundy’s program got a full tank of swagger. The Holgorsen-Monken influence extended through the Mike Yurcich coordinator seasons and the Mason Rudolph years, and OSU remained among national leaders in scoring and yardage.
In 2010-17, that was the OSU football identity: big stats, tons of touchdowns, six seasons of at least 10 victories and consistent contention for the Big 12 championship.
Through the first seven games of the 2020 season, it felt like OSU’s swagger tank was bone dry. They had been ranked as high as No. 6 nationally, and yet, before Saturday, OSU was 5-2 in the same sort of way that the Cleveland Browns are 7-3. Not overly impressively.
Before Texas Tech-OSU, my thoughts centered on swagger and how — or whether — Gundy could restore it at Oklahoma State.
I’m not sure whether a 50-44 triumph over the Red Raiders was a small or significant step in that regard, but for 3½ hours, these Cowboys did kinda resemble their 2010-17 predecessors.
That’s a good thing — for the most part.
While a lot about this game was unexpected, the most unexpected of the unexpected was that a typically solid Oklahoma State defense would be gashed for 639 total yards and 7.6 per play by a pretty average Red Raider offense.
Ranking as Saturday’s No. 1 pleasant surprise was the combination of OSU’s offensive line and Dezmon Jackson.
At no point this season had the line been truly, consistently good. It was awful at Kansas State and OU. As for Jackson, he had never gotten meaningful carries since he arrived last year as a junior-college transfer.
Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown were inactive because of injuries, so Jackson was promoted to a meaningful role — a starting role.
Against Texas Tech, the Oklahoma State offensive line allowed Spencer Sanders to get sacked only once and created lanes for Jackson to respond with performance he’ll never forget: 36 rushing attempts and 235 yards. After his three touchdowns gave OSU a 21-17 halftime advantage, the third quarter was wild.
Within a span of six minutes, there were five big-play touchdowns. A 21-17 game had become a 41-31 shootout, with OSU still leading in spite of having allowed Tech to convert on a 48-yard TD pass and a 70-yard TD run.
Oklahoma State scored points on the three Jackson runs, on a SportsCenter Top 10 catch by Tylan Wallace, on an unusual kickoff return by Jason Taylor II, on a 65-yard interception return by safety Tre Sterling (who was tremendous all day) and on a safety that resulted from Calvin Bundage’s pass rush.
Taylor is the backup safety whose late fumble-return touchdown saved OSU at Kansas State. On Saturday, he scored again on a grab-and-go, 48-yard runback of a Texas Tech onside kick.
Only six seconds after Texas Tech had taken a 24-21 lead, Taylor’s smart reaction resulted in what has to be the shortest kickoff-return TD in OSU history.
“It changed the momentum of the game completely,” Gundy said.
The whole energy of the program can’t be flipped within the course of one ballgame, but the Cowboys looked 100 times better than against Texas Tech than they did at OU. There was pressure on Saturday, but not Bedlam pressure. There’s a massive difference.
The signs of progress shown against the Red Raiders can be carried to the practice field and then to next week’s challenge at TCU.
Offensively, the confidence level for these Cowboys seemed sub-zero before Saturday. Their averages of 25.9 points and 387 yards per game had been among the worst of the Gundy era, so it has to be uplifting to have gotten 50 points, 539 total yards and 317 rushing yards, Jackson’s stunning production, and a nice performance from Sanders (who passed for 222 yards and ran for 78 and a touchdown).
Oklahoma State still is a long way from rolling with the swagger of 2010-17, but development begins with a single step. Maybe the Texas Tech game was a step.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!