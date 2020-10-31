Bill Haisten: As Burns Hargis retirement is imminent, Mike Holder’s OSU status remains uncertain

Before he became the athletic director in 2005, Holder played golf at OSU and coached Cowboy golfers to eight national championships. Eight months from now, the 72-year-old Holder could be retired, have a different role or secure a new contract to continue as the athletic director.

Before there is a determination on Holder, there should be an identification of presidential candidates or perhaps an appointment. The next OSU president accepts the challenge of repairing the pandemic damage on university finances.

This is what I’m hearing: First, that Oklahoma State’s next president definitely will be an Oklahoma State graduate. In the history of the university, only two presidents were OSU grads: Hargis and Oliver Willham (1952-66).

Also, I’m consistently told that OSU’s next president will be a woman, and that defines OSU graduates Dr. Linda Livingstone and Dr. Kayse Shrum as persons of interest in the process.

Since 2017, Livingstone has been the Baylor University president. Livingstone is a Perkins native. Both she and her husband Brad Livingstone played basketball at OSU. Linda’s father, Doyle Parrack, is an OSU Hall of Famer who played for the Henry Iba-coached Oklahoma A&M team that won the 1945 national title. In 1955-62, Parrack was OU’s head basketball coach.