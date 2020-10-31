Bill Haisten: As Burns Hargis retirement is imminent, Mike Holder’s OSU status remains uncertain

A few years ago, before an Oklahoma State home football game, Burns and Ann Hargis used a golf cart as they bounced from one appointment to the next. The cart broke down in the middle of street, at the intersection of Hall of Fame and Washington.
Then-Tulsa World staff member Mark Cooper and I were the first responders. We pushed the cart to a sidewalk. We didn’t help because they are important people, but because Burns and Ann Hargis are pleasant, likable people.
In eight months, one of OSU’s more popular leadership figures ever will retire. Burns Hargis recently reported that he will step aside on June 30, 2021, at which time he will have been the university president for 13 years.
For so long, OU benefited from the leadership consistency of David Boren in the president’s office, Joe Castiglione as the athletic director and Bob Stoops as the football coach.
Since 2008, there’s been a comparable dynamic at OSU: Mike Gundy as the football coach, Mike Holder as the athletic director and Hargis, who is said to have been extremely supportive of the athletic department.
Also on June 20, 2021, there is the expiration of Holder’s contract. His presumed successor – deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg – already has an office at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Holder isn’t talking. No one else seems to know whether a Holder-Weiberg transition would happen sooner or later.
Before he became the athletic director in 2005, Holder played golf at OSU and coached Cowboy golfers to eight national championships. Eight months from now, the 72-year-old Holder could be retired, have a different role or secure a new contract to continue as the athletic director.
Before there is a determination on Holder, there should be an identification of presidential candidates or perhaps an appointment. The next OSU president accepts the challenge of repairing the pandemic damage on university finances.
This is what I’m hearing: First, that Oklahoma State’s next president definitely will be an Oklahoma State graduate. In the history of the university, only two presidents were OSU grads: Hargis and Oliver Willham (1952-66).
Also, I’m consistently told that OSU’s next president will be a woman, and that defines OSU graduates Dr. Linda Livingstone and Dr. Kayse Shrum as persons of interest in the process.
Since 2017, Livingstone has been the Baylor University president. Livingstone is a Perkins native. Both she and her husband Brad Livingstone played basketball at OSU. Linda’s father, Doyle Parrack, is an OSU Hall of Famer who played for the Henry Iba-coached Oklahoma A&M team that won the 1945 national title. In 1955-62, Parrack was OU’s head basketball coach.
At Baylor, a private school, Linda Livingstone is believed to be compensated very well. Money is a factor with any job, obviously, and OSU may not be able to match or exceed her current salary. If she returns to Oklahoma, the driving motivation would be loyalty to her alma mater and home state.
Already a star within the Oklahoma State University system, Shrum currently is the president of Tulsa’s OSU Center for Health Sciences.
When I asked an older Oklahoma State graduate about Hargis’ place in university history, the response was, “He made us dream bigger. He saw athletics as being the front porch of the university, and he saw that as being a good thing.”
Before Hargis became the OSU president, he was a volunteer member of the group that identified donors for the Boone Pickens Stadium renovation.
Even as skeptics expressed doubt that it could be done, Hargis announced an attempt to raise a billion dollars for the university. Ultimately, the “Branding Success” campaign was a $1.2 billion success.
As it pertains to the significance of sports, some university presidents talk a good game while privately viewing athletics as an expensive hassle. Some presidents never played ball or loved ball, but, grudgingly, they’ve got to acknowledge the importance of athletics-generated revenue.
It’s a fact – many alumni are more willing to donate when football and basketball teams are successful. When teams are winning and contending for titles, there is a direct connection to enrollment increases. Statistics prove it.
As it pertains to OSU athletics, Hargis has never pretended to be engaged. He never pretended to appreciate or respect the importance of football.
