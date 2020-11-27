Bill Haisten: Appointment viewing – any game involving OSU freshman Cade Cunningham

Before 6-foot-8 Magic Johnson and 6-9 Larry Bird changed the sport during the late ’70s and into the ’80s, the primary facilitator for tons of college basketball teams would have been a 5-11, 170-pound guard.

Forty-something years ago, most 6-8 guys were pinned to the paint. Johnson showed that a bigger man could run a team. In addition to getting buckets from all over the floor, Bird showed that a bigger man could beautifully handle and pass the basketball.

Elite, big-guy playmakers who can do it all — they became progressively common throughout the NBA and at blue-blood college programs like Kentucky’s, Duke’s and North Carolina’s, but not at second-tier programs like Oklahoma State’s.

With Cade Cunningham, a freshman projected to possibly be the first pick in next year’s NBA draft, the Cowboy program now has that type of big presence.

While he may move like a 5-11, 170-pound guard, Cunningham is a 6-8, 220-pounder who on Wednesday provided the first look at his apparently limitless skill set.

During OSU’s season-opening, 75-68 victory at UT-Arlington, the former five-star recruit totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds. He made it look easy.