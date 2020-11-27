Bill Haisten: Appointment viewing – any game involving OSU freshman Cade Cunningham

Before 6-foot-8 Magic Johnson and 6-9 Larry Bird changed the sport during the late ’70s and into the ’80s, the primary facilitator for tons of college basketball teams would have been a 5-11, 170-pound guard.
Forty-something years ago, most 6-8 guys were pinned to the paint. Johnson showed that a bigger man could run a team. In addition to getting buckets from all over the floor, Bird showed that a bigger man could beautifully handle and pass the basketball.
Elite, big-guy playmakers who can do it all — they became progressively common throughout the NBA and at blue-blood college programs like Kentucky’s, Duke’s and North Carolina’s, but not at second-tier programs like Oklahoma State’s.
With Cade Cunningham, a freshman projected to possibly be the first pick in next year’s NBA draft, the Cowboy program now has that type of big presence.
While he may move like a 5-11, 170-pound guard, Cunningham is a 6-8, 220-pounder who on Wednesday provided the first look at his apparently limitless skill set.
During OSU’s season-opening, 75-68 victory at UT-Arlington, the former five-star recruit totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds. He made it look easy.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, OSU hosts Texas Southern. For this type of matchup, a typical crowd in recent years would have been 2,500. Because of Cunningham and a recruiting class ranked among the top five in college basketball, there might have been 8,000 for the Texas Southern game. Maybe 10,000.
Many of the fans who will attend the 11 a.m. Texas Tech-OSU football game would have left campus, gotten an early dinner in Stillwater and returned to Gallagher-Iba to watch these basketball Cowboys.
Because of the pandemic, Oklahoma State currently abides by a self-imposed max of 25% on attendance. As Gallagher-Iba’s seating capacity is 13,611, no more than 3,400 spectators will be witness to Cunningham’s first home game.
The demand for tickets far exceeds 3,400. The telecast is streamed on ESPN+.
Once again, the COVID-19 disruption of college football schedules has an effect on Oklahoma teams. Scheduled for Saturday, OU’s Big 12 game at West Virginia and Tulsa’s American Athletic Conference game at Houston were postponed.
More than 100 major-college football games have been canceled or postponed, and there’s no telling whether college basketball can complete most of a regular season and reach the finish line of an NCAA Tournament.
Already, the OU basketball program has paused activities and postponed two games. Oral Roberts opened with a loss at Missouri and hosts Rogers State on Saturday night.
The University of Tulsa, a surprising force in the American last season, opens against TCU on Saturday in Kansas City. TCU was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12.
As Frank Haith launches his seventh season with the Golden Hurricane, the next step in a positive progression would be greater success in nonconference games. Haith’s teams have a history of slow starts and a nonconference record of 53-35.
The first few weeks of the Tulsa season should be fascinating. The Hurricane hosts Arkansas on Dec. 8. and Oral Roberts on Dec. 12. However, through Dec. 19 and perhaps beyond, Hurricane home games are played in an empty arena.
At lower levels of competition, there was for Cunningham the possibility of a highlight on every touch of the basketball. At the major-college level, Cunningham seems more the type who makes the “right play” or the “winning play” more than just the “dazzling play.”
During the first half of the UT-Arlington game — conducted in Cunningham’s hometown — OSU was guilty of poor shot selection. There were starts of 1-of-11 on 3-pointers and 7-of-24 overall.
At that time, Cunningham shouldered the responsibility of igniting a spark. He converted on a 3-pointer. He drove into the lane for a heavily contested, left-handed bucket. He followed with another 3-pointer.
Following that sequence, Oklahoma State’s offense flowed more naturally and impressively. Cunningham’s supporting cast includes sophomores Keylan and Kalib Boone, the twin brothers who were three-time state champions at Tulsa’s Memorial High School.
While Cunningham played his first game as a Cowboy on Wednesday, Keylan Boone played his best game as a Cowboy. With 10 points and 12 rebounds, Keylan got his first college double-double.
The Boones weren’t the only Tulsa Public Schools alumni to flourish in college openers this week. During Kansas’ Thanksgiving loss to top-ranked Gonzaga, former Booker T. Washington star Bryce Thompson played 28 minutes, totaling 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
During the OSU opener, a friend text-messaged with the opinion that Cunningham as a basketball athlete resembles the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That’s a good call, actually. They both have uncommon body control.
At 6-foot-8, Cunningham seems to have what was so rare a few decades ago: the playmaking ability of a smaller man and the size/strength to conquer larger defenders.
Expected to be on an NBA roster next summer, Cunningham probably isn’t here for very long. Every game is appointment viewing.
