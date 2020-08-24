In 2020, everyone desires normalcy.
Not this “new normal” pandemic normalcy, but real, old-school normalcy — like speculating in August about the Oklahoma State offensive line and whether it can become what the OSU line was a decade ago.
For OSU fans, stressing about the offensive line has been a preseason ritual for several years.
Now, because the talent-and-experience pool isn’t as deep as it was only a few weeks ago — and in spite of Mike Gundy’s insistence that second-year line coach Charlie Dickey is a rock-star molder of talent — it has to be addressed again.
Erased from the roster since July were Dylan Galloway, who probably would have been the starter at left tackle; Bryce Bray, a 10-game starter last year who probably would have been this year’s starter at right guard; and Jacob Farrell, who was a developing backup.
Galloway would have been a fifth-year senior, but he retired from football because of injuries. Bray and Farrell no longer are in the program, a university official explained, because of a violation of a team rule.
If OSU and the University of Tulsa were to open the season tonight instead of on Sept. 12, the expected Cowboy lineup would be anchored by veterans on the left side: senior Teven Jenkins at tackle and West Virginia grad transfer Josh Sills at guard. Senior Ry Schneider should be the man at center.
On the right side of the line, however, the Cowboys are green. Redshirt freshman Cole Birmingham is believed to the favorite at right guard. A pair of third-year sophomores — Hunter Woodard and Hunter Anthony — competes at right tackle.
On combined starts, Galloway and Bray had 24. Birmingham, Woodard and Anthony have four.
Ranked 15th in the Associated Press’ preseason poll, the Cowboys have the playmakers and maybe even the defense to challenge Oklahoma for the Big 12 title.
However, while the OSU offensive line wasn’t really considered a question-mark group during most of the offseason, it now has to be.
In a 10-game regular season, the difference between a 6-4 type of result and a special type of outcome could hinge on what happens with pass-blocking for Spencer Sanders and lane-clearing for Chuba Hubbard.
“We have a fantastic coach in coach Dickey, and I have complete faith in him,” Gundy said on Monday. “He’ll move some guys around and come up with a group here in a week or 10 days. Put it together and get ready to go play.
“We’ve got young players in our program that haven’t competed much on game day, but they have some talent. They’re hungry, aggressive (and) and willing to do what it takes to be successful.
“I have complete faith in coach Dunn (offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn) and coach Dickey to get that done before we play Tulsa.”
In 2014-19, there was massive inconsistency within the offensive line group. There was nothing consistent about the coaching, either. Following line coach Joe Wickline (who departed after the 2013 season) were Bob Connelly for one year, Greg Adkins for two years and Josh Henson for two years.
In 2019, Dickey moved to Stillwater after having coached Bill Snyder’s Kansas State lines for 10 seasons.
After Oklahoma State’s offensive lines consistently were among the Big 12’s best in 2006-13, there were brutal issues in 2014 (40 sacks allowed) and 2015 (32 sacks allowed and an average of only 3.6 yards per rush attempt).
During a 2015 home victory over Central Arkansas (an FCS opponent), and with a future NFL running back (Chris Carson) in the starting lineup, the Cowboys ran the football 39 times and netted only 92 yards.
In the third period of that game, OSU had first-and-goal at the Central Arkansas 1-yard line. On first down, Carson was tackled for a loss of 2 yards. On second down, Rennie Childs was knocked down for a loss of 2 more.
Against Central Arkansas, after having needed only 1 yard for a touchdown, OSU settled for a field goal. Through August 2015, OSU coaches and players predicted that the offensive line would flourish. Instead, OSU was 114th nationally in rushing. Within the Big 12, only Kansas had a worse run game.
Remarkably, in spite of the issues up front, the 2015 Cowboys started 10-0 and were soared to No. 4 in the national polls.
I don’t expect the 2020 Cowboys to revert to their offensive-line form of 2014 and 2015, but no one in 2015 expected that offensive line to struggle as it did.
Even with the departure of Galloway and Bray, Gundy trusts Dickey to put quality blocking in front of Sanders and Hubbard. If the line play is at least adequate, then Oklahoma State would appear to have a pretty complete team.