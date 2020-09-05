Bill Haisten: Against TU program that didn’t recruit him, Brennan Presley launches his OSU career

Two developments result in an interesting storyline that centers on Oklahoma State rookie Brennan Presley.
Originally, OSU was to have opened the 2020 season against Oregon State. That game was canceled in July.
Last month, the Big 12 Conference announced that its football teams would play 10 regular-season games instead of 12, and that each schedule would include one nonconference contest followed by nine league games.
The revised Oklahoma State season begins against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 12 – next Saturday in Stillwater. If OSU receives the opening kickoff, it is expected that the Cowboy return men would be fifth-year senior LD Brown and a first-year freshman – Presley – who for Bixby was the 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year.
Presley is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. With most prospects, that lack of size would be a legitimate concern. With Presley, though, it was obvious by his junior season that he was uncommonly gifted and fast, and that he had a major-college skill set.
The Bixby High School campus is only 20 miles south of TU’s football offices. After Presley’s 10th-grade season, everyone in the Tulsa County football universe knew that he was a rare talent.
Inexplicably, though, he was not recruited by the Golden Hurricane program.
When Perrish Cox was a high-profile, true-freshman Cowboy in 2006, he scored on the opening kickoff of the season. Against Missouri State, on his first touch of the football at the college level, he bolted 96 yards for a touchdown.
Presley may get a comparable opportunity against the Golden Hurricane, and no one who’s ever gotten a live look at this dynamo would be surprised if he were to launch his college career with a home-run play. In addition to returns, he’ll be used at multiple receiving positions.
On Friday night, Presley was at Bixby’s Lee Snider Field to watch his former teammates defeat Jenks 42-35. He saw Bixby record its 27th consecutive victory as his brother, Spartan junior running back Braylin Presley, finished with totals of 102 rushing yards, 11 receptions, 265 all-purpose yards and three TDs.
Mason Williams was Brennan Presley’s quarterback at Bixby and now is a Spartan senior. Of Brennan’s speed and stunning change-of-direction ability, Williams said, “I’m sure it’s shocking to (defensive backs). I think he’ll be great at OSU. I can’t wait to watch him.”
“Great” is a big word, but Brennan Presley by his third Oklahoma State preseason practice is said to have done what Dez Bryant (2007) and James Washington (2014) did when they were freshmen in August: dazzled Cowboy coaches and zoomed to the front page of OSU’s offensive and special-teams planning.
“(Brennan) is one of the most special players I’ve ever been around,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “Yeah, I think he’ll be great.”
By the summer of 2019, and while there still wasn’t an offer from TU, Presley became more prominent on the recruiting board of the Oklahoma State coaches. There was an OSU offer in June and a Presley commitment in July. Before the OSU offer, Presley had gotten offers from New Mexico State, Air Force, Memphis, North Texas and Arkansas State. And before that, TU just never seemed truly interested.
Presley followed with a beautiful senior season: 98 catches, 1,515 receiving yards and 24 touchdown catches. During the morning of Dec. 6, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year. That night, he totaled 16 receptions and scored on a 98-yard, fourth-quarter kickoff return as Bixby defeated Stillwater 40-36 for its fifth Class 6AII championship in six years.
Since the Presley brothers became cornerstone figures in the Bixby football program, they have established ownership of the Lee Snider Field end zones.
An astounding statistic shared by Montgomery: During Bixby’s 27-game win streak, Brennan and Braylin Presley scored a combined total of 94 touchdowns. From the Presleys, Bixby during the streak has gotten an average of 21 points per game.
On the Bixby roster, Braylin Presley is generously listed as being 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. Maybe it’s true, but he looks to be closer to 5-7 and 150.
It doesn’t matter. Against Union and against Jenks, he was the best playmaker on the field. On a run play against Jenks, Braylin carried two defenders for 5 additional yards. Strength is a Brennan Presley characteristic, and it is also for Braylin.
So far, the younger Presley has received offers from Kansas, Memphis and New Mexico. Ultimately, I would expect him to be recruited also by Oklahoma State.
Whether TU gets involved – I have no idea. I still can’t believe that TU didn’t pursue an elite local talent like Brennan Presley, who now wears OSU colors and in a few days will have chances to score touchdowns against the Golden Hurricane.
