Bill Haisten: Against TU program that didn’t recruit him, Brennan Presley launches his OSU career

“(Brennan) is one of the most special players I’ve ever been around,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “Yeah, I think he’ll be great.”

By the summer of 2019, and while there still wasn’t an offer from TU, Presley became more prominent on the recruiting board of the Oklahoma State coaches. There was an OSU offer in June and a Presley commitment in July. Before the OSU offer, Presley had gotten offers from New Mexico State, Air Force, Memphis, North Texas and Arkansas State. And before that, TU just never seemed truly interested.

Presley followed with a beautiful senior season: 98 catches, 1,515 receiving yards and 24 touchdown catches. During the morning of Dec. 6, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year. That night, he totaled 16 receptions and scored on a 98-yard, fourth-quarter kickoff return as Bixby defeated Stillwater 40-36 for its fifth Class 6AII championship in six years.

Since the Presley brothers became cornerstone figures in the Bixby football program, they have established ownership of the Lee Snider Field end zones.

An astounding statistic shared by Montgomery: During Bixby’s 27-game win streak, Brennan and Braylin Presley scored a combined total of 94 touchdowns. From the Presleys, Bixby during the streak has gotten an average of 21 points per game.