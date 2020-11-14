Bill Haisten: Against energized OU, the Cowboys attempt to solve their touchdown problem

Special-teams mistakes and Sanders’ turnovers were issues in the Oct. 31 overtime loss to Texas, but the most persistent of OSU’s problems is up front.

On the offensive line, OSU has had three different combinations of starters. When two returning starters (Dylan Galloway and Bryce Bray) left the program during the summer, it didn’t seem to resonate as it should have within the OSU fan base.

As in, this could be bad.

It has been bad. OSU won 20-18 at Kansas State, but did so in spite of only 256 total yards, only 3.7 yards per rush attempt and an extremely meager 7.7 yards per completion.

For OSU fans who are sickened by this ongoing offensive slump, the Pittsburgh game is a recent memory. Only three years ago, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Rudolph and the Cowboys had 526 total yards, averaging 11.4 per play while scoring seven touchdowns.

They did all of that before halftime.

During the first half alone, Rudolph punished the Panthers with 423 passing yards and five TD passes. OSU led 49-14 at the break and rolled to a 59-21 finish. For the first time in program history, four Cowboys had at least 100 receiving yards. It had been 12 years since any major-college team had four 100-yard receivers in a single game.