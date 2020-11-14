Bill Haisten: Against energized OU, the Cowboys attempt to solve their touchdown problem

In Bedlam football games, Oklahoma State scored 41 points in 2010, 44 in 2011, 48 in 2012, 52 in 2017 and 47 in 2018.
The Cowboys and their fans haven’t gotten as many Bedlam victories as they’d like, but, because most of Mike Gundy’s last 10 teams have been so stout offensively, they’ve stressed the heck out of OU on several occasions.
When the Cowboys and Sooners meet again this week — in the first Bedlam night game ever hosted by OU — I’m thinking it might be difficult for OSU to score at all.
With the return of the 2019 national rushing leader (Chuba Hubbard), an elite wide receiver (Tylan Wallace) and a quarterback (Spencer Sanders) who appeared ready for a step to stardom, OSU seemed outfitted for tons of runs to the end zone.
The Cowboy offense was expected to be among national leaders in yardage, points and highlights.
Instead, there has been a pronounced dip in every meaningful measurable. Most notably, in the most important measurable: touchdowns.
Through six games, Oklahoma State has scored only 16 offensive touchdowns. Five were scored against the dreadful Kansas Jayhawks. Against the Tulsa, West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas and Kansas State defenses, there were only 11 offensive TDs.
In advance of Bedlam, there is a glaring discrepancy in scoring punch. OU’s seven-game total: 40 offensive touchdowns (20 rushing and 20 passing).
The Sooners’ offense became more potent and complete after the reinstatement of previously suspended running back Rhamondre Stevenson. In two games since he was activated, Stevenson on 24 carries has averaged 8.0 yards per attempt and scored five touchdowns.
To be fair, the Oklahoma State offense was without the injured Sanders for three quarters of the Tulsa game and all of the West Virginia and Kansas contests. However, in three games since his return, OSU just hasn’t clicked as it usually does.
How would a six-game total of 16 offensive touchdowns compare to previous seasons?
Through six games last season, there were 29 offensive touchdowns (with Sanders on the field for each game).
Other six-game touchdown totals: 32 in 2018 (with Taylor Cornelius at QB), 35 in 2017 (with Mason Rudolph), and 36 in 2011 (with Brandon Weeden at quarterback for a Cowboy team that would capture the Big 12 title).
So, if the OSU six-game standard is to have scored about 30 offensive touchdowns, a total of 16 is decidedly sub-standard.
While the Cowboys have struggled, the Oklahoma defense has gotten significantly better since back-to-back nightmares against Kansas State and Iowa State.
K-State smoked OU with big plays. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-7, third-quarter deficit to win 38-35 in Norman.
As Iowa State recorded its first home win over OU since 1960, the Cyclones averaged 7.4 yards per play and 21.7 yards per completion.
Spencer Rattler was 80% of the reason why OU prevailed over Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Since then, the OU defense has improved in every sense.
Against the Sooners, TCU rushed for 75 yards and punted eight times. At Texas Tech, OU had three first-half takeaways.
Any numbers from a Kansas game should be presented with an asterisk, but OU did limit the Jayhawks to 2.3 yards per rush attempt while totaling nine sacks.
The reinstatement of Ronnie Perkins strengthened the Sooner defense. Everything — pursuit, tackling and coverages — has looked better as of late.
That energized OU defense is matched with an OSU offense that hasn’t struggled like this since 2014.
Through six games last season, Hubbard had rushed for 1,094 yards. OSU averaged 39.8 points and 528.3 yards per game.
Through six games this season, Hubbard has 581 yards. OSU’s current averages are 28.0 points and 411.0 yards per game.
At the bottom line, however, are wins and losses.
Because of a defense that allows 100 fewer yards per game than it did last year, the 2020 Cowboys are 5-1 overall, 4-1 in the Big 12 and ranked 14th nationally. Through six games, the 2019 Cowboys were 4-2, 1-2 and unranked.
Special-teams mistakes and Sanders’ turnovers were issues in the Oct. 31 overtime loss to Texas, but the most persistent of OSU’s problems is up front.
On the offensive line, OSU has had three different combinations of starters. When two returning starters (Dylan Galloway and Bryce Bray) left the program during the summer, it didn’t seem to resonate as it should have within the OSU fan base.
As in, this could be bad.
It has been bad. OSU won 20-18 at Kansas State, but did so in spite of only 256 total yards, only 3.7 yards per rush attempt and an extremely meager 7.7 yards per completion.
For OSU fans who are sickened by this ongoing offensive slump, the Pittsburgh game is a recent memory. Only three years ago, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Rudolph and the Cowboys had 526 total yards, averaging 11.4 per play while scoring seven touchdowns.
They did all of that before halftime.
During the first half alone, Rudolph punished the Panthers with 423 passing yards and five TD passes. OSU led 49-14 at the break and rolled to a 59-21 finish. For the first time in program history, four Cowboys had at least 100 receiving yards. It had been 12 years since any major-college team had four 100-yard receivers in a single game.
The 2017 Cowboys were potent and, in Bedlam, luckless.
Gundy had Rudolph and a beautiful offense at the same time that Lincoln Riley’s first Sooner team had Baker Mayfield and a cast of NFL-bound playmakers. Those Cowboys had 661 total yards but lost 62-52 in Stillwater.
After an 0-2 start in conference play, the Sooners during Saturday night Bedlam will be motivated on two levels: they’ll be excited to see the Cowboys on Owen Field’s east sideline, and they know that their four-game win streak has positioned them for a shot at the Big 12 Championship game.
Another College Football Playoff appearance seems unlikely for two-loss OU, but Riley is proud of his program’s streak of five consecutive conference titles. He’s driven to get No. 6, just like Gundy is driven to get what would be his third Bedlam win in 16 tries, along with his program’s first appearance in the Big 12 title game.
Gundy won’t celebrate a Bedlam victory unless his offensive line is a lot more effective in Norman than it was at K-State.
OSU scored one offensive touchdown against Tulsa and one at Kansas State. If his offense doesn’t get at least four touchdowns at OU, Gundy’s Bedlam futility is extended for another year.
