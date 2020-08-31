Bill Haisten: Again for Oklahoma State, a Triplets collection of high-end playmakers

Jan. 21 feels like three lifetimes ago. I had seen a few tweets about a coronavirus situation in other countries, but didn’t know enough to be concerned that it eventually might extend to Oklahoma.
That day, in an Oklahoma State Student Union building filled with students and media members who weren’t masked, there was official confirmation that running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace would remain on the 2020 Cowboy football roster instead of jumping into the NFL draft.
University officials talked excitedly about the quest to sell what would have been a school-record total of 51,000 season tickets. That campaign was squashed by the coronavirus impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and our sports.
For every conference and every school that decided to try a fall football season, financial considerations were huge. Beyond that, there are three reasons why OSU officials, coaches and players seem so desperately hopeful for a fall season: Spencer Sanders, Wallace and Hubbard.
For several of the more successful teams in program history, there was presence of a Triplets group of high-end playmakers.
In 1987, there were Mike Gundy, Hart Lee Dykes and Thurman Thomas. A year later, Barry Sanders succeeded Thomas at tailback and achieved the greatest ground-game performance in college football history.
The 2008 Cowboys ascended to No. 7 in the AP poll because they had Zac Robinson, Dez Bryant and Kendall Hunter. The 2011 Big 12 championship Cowboys had Brandon Weeden, Justin Blackmon and Joseph Randle as incredibly productive Triplets.
The 2017 Triplets – Mason Rudolph, James Washington and Justice Hill – got top billing as OSU finished with a program-record average 569 yards per game.
This stat underscores the potency of the Rudolph-Washington partnership: as Oklahoma State teammates, they connected on four touchdown pass plays of at least 82 yards.
For seven of the eight Oklahoma State teams to have recorded at least 10 wins in 1987-2017, there were offensive Triplets.
Picked to finish second in the Big 12, the Cowboys are No. 15 in the Associated Press’ preseason poll. Whether OSU really is a legitimate conference contender could be determined by its defense, which should be the best in Gundy’s 16 seasons as the head coach.
Such a positive perception of this Cowboy squad begins with the Sanders-Wallace-Hubbard Triplets. I had never heard the Triplets football term until 1983, when Nebraska’s great Triplets were QB Turner Gill, wingback/receiver Irving Fryar and I-back Mike Rozier.
With Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith as Triplets, the Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four seasons.
Now a third-year sophomore and OSU’s second-year starter at quarterback, Sanders is a former Texas high school player of the year. While occasionally gashing defenses with his speed, Sanders attempts to elevate his passing efficiency to the Weeden-Rudolph level. Sanders’ development is the No. 1 storyline at OSU.
Until a 2019 midseason knee injury, Wallace was among the very best of all college football receivers.
Barry Sanders bolted for the NFL after his 2,850-yard masterpiece in 1988. Hubbard stayed at OSU after having rushed for 2,094 yards last season.
On literally any touch of the football, Wallace and Hubbard are capable of significant yardage or a touchdown.
Gundy has coached some excellent receivers. Bryant was the gold standard on getting maximum yardage after the catch. Wallace seems to be Bryant’s equal in that regard.
It’s a statement of the obvious – you’re going to win more often when you’ve got NFL-level weaponry. It’s not every year that you have a Triplets collection of big-play specialists, and therefore there is an urgency in Stillwater to play ball.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!