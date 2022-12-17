Bill Haisten: Again, an OSU bowl team copes with quarterback disruption

In the two weeks since the current window opened, nearly 1,500 major-college football players have pushed their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

That level of roster wreckage results in a wildly unpredictable 2022 bowl season, and the Oklahoma State-Wisconsin Guaranteed Rate Bowl is as unpredictable as any game on the board.

Against the 7-5 Cowboys, the 6-6 Badgers are three-point favorites. I suppose Wisconsin is favored because the second half of its season was slightly less terrible than Oklahoma State’s. Each of six USA Today staff members have picked Wisconsin.

After a 5-0 start, the Cowboys were 2-5. The more gruesome scenes included a 48-0 loss at Kansas State, a 31-7 deficit and 37-16 loss at Kansas, and a 28-0 first-quarter deficit and 28-13 loss at OU. The regular season ended with a home loss to West Virginia.

A four-year starter, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders was the Offensive MVP of last season’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame and the MVP of the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl triumph over the Miami Hurricanes.

There won’t be any more OSU bowl heroics from Sanders, who hasn’t been healthy since October and has entered the portal after a five-year run in the program.

Again, a Mike Gundy-coached Cowboy team prepares for a bowl game while dealing with a significant quarterback disruption.

The challenge goes both ways.

While Wisconsin has an energizing new coach (Luke Fickell, who a year ago drove Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff), the Badgers also are scrambling to recover from the loss of a veteran QB.

After three seasons as the Badgers’ starter, and on the day before Sanders announced he was finished as a Cowboy, Graham Mertz dived into the portal. Badger fans got excited on Saturday as OU freshman quarterback Nick Evers — formerly a celebrated four-star recruit — announced that he’ll be enrolling in the Wisconsin program for the 2023 season.

Before Evers is officially on the roster, Fickell considers next-man-up quarterback options to throw at the Oklahoma State defense.

At OSU, Mike Gundy attempts to squeeze a bowl victory from his available QBs — freshman Garret Rangel (who started against Kansas and West Virginia) and redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy (who started against Iowa State but was replaced by Sanders as OSU rallied for a 20-14 victory).

In a game that kicks off at 9:15 p.m. Oklahoma time, the Cowboys and Badgers collide on Dec. 27 at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ ballpark — Chase Field — in downtown Phoenix. During a typical Southwest Airlines descent into Phoenix, you float right over the top of that venue.

It is expected that Rangel will start for OSU and that Gunnar Gundy also will get meaningful snaps. It’s an opportunity game for both guys.

This isn’t Mike Gundy’s first experience with significant quarterback disruption before a bowl game. At the end of the 2009 season, beat-up Cowboy quarterback Zac Robinson endured a painful experience in the first Cotton Bowl Classic played at AT&T Stadium.

As a totally healthy Brandon Weeden watched from the sideline, Robinson was 13-of-31 passing with four interceptions and the Cowboys were 2-of-13 on third down. Ole Miss defeated the Cowboys 21-7. That result, coupled with a dismal Bedlam performance that season, led to OSU’s hiring of coordinator Dana Holgorsen.

OSU had a quarterback problem also at the end of the 2015 season, when Mason Rudolph was bothered by a lingering foot injury as the Cowboys clashed with Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Rudolph wasn’t close to his typical self. With a 48-20 setback, that Cowboy team finished 10-3 after having been 10-0.

In 2019, and only about a month after Sanders had undergone surgery on his right thumb, OSU faced Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. Cowboy backup Dru Brown was forced into the starter’s role for a 34-16 Bedlam loss and OSU’s 24-21 defeat in the Texas Bowl.

With an 11-5 bowl record, Mike Gundy is one of only 14 major-college football coaches ever to have recorded as many as 11 bowl wins. If he gets No. 12 on Dec. 27, he would have done it with extremely inexperienced quarterbacks and after his offense unraveled in late October and November.

After Sanders sustained a shoulder injury late in the K-State contest, OSU never clicked. In their last five games overall, the Cowboys totaled only seven offensive touchdowns.