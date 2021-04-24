Bill Haisten: After a tough 2020, Mike Gundy savors Oklahoma State’s ‘best spring’

For seven years, OSU’s offensive line play has ranged from adequate to pretty shaky. Before that, in 2006-12, you consistently had outstanding line play. In some of those seasons, the best line play in the Big 12. As Charlie Dickey enters his third season as the line coach, what is the status of your personnel up front?

Gundy: “We’ll be considerably better than we have been. We have a center (Danny Godlevske) who transferred in from Miami of Ohio, and we really like him. Sills is in shape now. Jake Springfield played last year as a freshman but didn’t know what he was doing. He’s getting stronger and has experience. (Taylor) Miterko played as a redshirt freshman last year. (Because of injuries) those guys got valuable reps during a very uncomfortable time for us. Because of (injuries) in the first game, our ability to perform on the offensive line was about a 3 (on a 1-10 scale). We had a bunch of guys who had never played before. It had nothing to do with talent or coaching. It was inexperience. Not good. I’ll be shocked if we’re not at about a 7 for the first game this year. Most of the 10-win teams we’ve had, the offensive line (rating) would have been an 8. When we won the Big 12 (in 2011), that group was at a 9.”