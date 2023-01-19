Bill Haisten: Additional inspired performances could save OSU's basketball season

It’s hard to believe that legendary Eddie Sutton now has been gone from the Oklahoma State basketball program for a longer period of time — 17 seasons — than he coached the Cowboys.

During Sutton’s 16-season run, there were 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 22 NCAA Tournament victories and two runs to the Final Four.

If you’re too young to have experienced the Eddie vs. Kelvin Sampson era of the OU-OSU basketball series, it epitomized what makes Bedlam so appealing. Their teams typically were nationally relevant.

For Eddie-Kelvin games played in Stillwater, there always was a filled-to-capacity Gallagher-Iba Arena crowd of 6,381 before the renovation and 13,611 after.

Since Sutton’s final season in 2005-06, Oklahoma State fans were forced to adjust to a different basketball experience. With Sean Sutton, Travis Ford and Mike Boynton as the Cowboy coaches, the program is 5-7 in the NCAA Tournament. The 2006-2023 win percentages: .565 overall and .432 in the Big 12.

Because the Big 12 standings had OU in seventh place and OSU in the eighth spot, Wednesday’s Bedlam reunion wasn’t quite at the Eddie-Kelvin level of rivalry intensity. It did, however, generate a pleasantly surprising level of heat and attracted to Gallagher-Iba Arena a crowd of 10,789 — respectable by current attendance standards.

As the Sooners and Cowboys entered with combined records of 20-14 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12, this game was televised not on ESPN but on ESPNU. Not on the main stage of sports television, but on an auxiliary stage.

It was a national platform nonetheless, and it wound up being a 2½-hour statement regarding the quality of Tulsa Public Schools basketball.

As the Cowboys rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to prevail 72-56, OSU’s MVPs were a former Booker T. Washington Hornet (Bryce Thompson) and a former Memorial Charger (Kalib Boone).

Connecting on each of his three 3-point attempts, totaling 19 points and playing a season-high 37 minutes, Thompson stepped up with strong offense. It was a beautifully timed step-up as Thompson on Wednesday equaled his scoring production of his previous three games combined.

When Boone signed with Oklahoma, Memorial coach Bobby Allison shared a prediction: “Kalib will develop over time as an offensive player at that level, but I think he’ll be an elite defender and shot-blocker. He’s not a good shot-blocker. He’s a great one.”

The 6-foot-9 Boone was a disruptive force against the Sooners. In his 105th college game, he blocked five shots and bothered shooters on several additional occasions.

Mike Boynton’s sixth Oklahoma State squad is among the nation’s best at the defensive end, but there are too many disjointed possessions. It’s not uncommon for spacing to be a mess and for the shot clock to roll while nothing happens that leads to actual offense.

Everything looks better when shots are converted, however, and Thompson, Boone and Woody Newton were a combined 18-of-29 on their attempts from the field. Their teammates were 9-of-34 overall and 2-of-11 on threes, but OSU ended its three-game losing streak by outscoring the Sooners 48-26 after halftime.

“An inspired performance,” ESPNU play-by-play voice Ted Emrich stated as Cowboy players and fans celebrated their Bedlam conquest.

Eighteen years ago this week, the Eddie Sutton Cowboys were 13-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12. They were ranked 24th nationally. A few weeks later, they were No. 6. A few weeks after that, they were in the Final Four.

Thirty-one years ago this week, Sutton’s second OSU team was 15-0 and ranked third in the country.

The 2022-23 Cowboys are 10-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference. When big man Moussa Cisse returns from an ankle injury, Oklahoma State will be fully loaded as it continues its run through the deep Big 12. In this week’s Associated Press poll, five of the top 14 teams represent the Big 12.

OSU showed at Kansas and during Wednesday’s second half that it has the ability to play special basketball. If the Cowboys can stack several more inspired performances, they have a chance to save their season.