Bill Haisten: A revelation – Mike Gundy tested positive for COVID-19 in December

STILLWATER — Near the end of a 20-minute interview, Mike Gundy was asked whether he had gotten a COVID-19 vaccination.

“I have not,” the Oklahoma State football coach replied. “They want me to wait (several) months after having the virus before I get vaccinated. But I will get vaccinated.”

Wait.

What?

Did Gundy test positive for COVID-19?

“I don’t know if anybody knew it,” said Gundy, who then explained that he did, in fact, test positive for COVID-19 in December. He reports that he never actually got sick, but “it felt like a drag” for two days.

“I went home and stayed for 10 days,” said Gundy, whose quarantine period coincided with the Cowboys’ preparation for their Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl clash with the Miami Hurricanes.

While at home, Gundy would review the video of each practice, write up a comprehensive report and submit next-day instructions to his assistant coaches.