 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Haisten: A revelation – Mike Gundy tested positive for COVID-19 in December
0 comments
alert special report

Bill Haisten: A revelation – Mike Gundy tested positive for COVID-19 in December

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU FOOTBALL

For 10 days before Mike Gundy and the Cowboys were victorious in the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl, the Oklahoma State head football coach says he quarantined at home after a positive test for COVID-19. 

 John Roux, AP

STILLWATER — Near the end of a 20-minute interview, Mike Gundy was asked whether he had gotten a COVID-19 vaccination.

“I have not,” the Oklahoma State football coach replied. “They want me to wait (several) months after having the virus before I get vaccinated. But I will get vaccinated.”

Wait.

What?

Did Gundy test positive for COVID-19?

“I don’t know if anybody knew it,” said Gundy, who then explained that he did, in fact, test positive for COVID-19 in December. He reports that he never actually got sick, but “it felt like a drag” for two days.

“I went home and stayed for 10 days,” said Gundy, whose quarantine period coincided with the Cowboys’ preparation for their Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl clash with the Miami Hurricanes.

While at home, Gundy would review the video of each practice, write up a comprehensive report and submit next-day instructions to his assistant coaches.

After 10 days of quarantine, Gundy’s doctor cleared him for travel to Orlando, Florida, where OSU recorded a 37-34 victory.

Bill Haisten: Now wearing Mike Gundy’s jersey No. 12 – OSU freshman Gunnar Gundy

Bill Haisten: After a tough 2020, Mike Gundy savors Oklahoma State’s ‘best spring’

Photos from the 2021 OSU spring football game

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly high school video: The recruitment of Braylin Presley, return of David Alexander and a note about All-World

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News