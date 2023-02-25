How many times has former longtime Oklahoma State athletics administrator Dave Martin attended the NCAA Wrestling Championship?

His response to that question was to laugh, lean away from the phone and ask his wife Toni for assistance.

Martin eventually replied by saying, “Well, it was 1965 when I went to my first one with my dad, and I’ve missed only a couple of years since then, so I would say I’ve been to a lot of them.”

As he was an Iowa State competitor, the 1970 national champion at 158 pounds and a longtime member of the NCAA wrestling committee, Martin is a highest-level authority on college wrestling’s main event.

That’s why he was on the receiving end of this call: so that he could convey to Tulsa World readers what they can expect on March 16-18, when the 92nd edition of the NCAA Championships is conducted at the BOK Center. Oklahoma State is the host school.

“Tulsa will not believe the crowds that are coming in,” explained Martin, now retired in Stillwater after having been an Oklahoma State athletics administrator for 34 years. “It’s going to be crazy. There will be a great demand for seats.

“I can guarantee you this — there won’t be any empty seats.”

There are 17,000 hotel rooms in Tulsa County. More than 16,000 of those rooms already are booked for the NCAA wrestling weekend. Both Saturday sessions and the Friday evening session are sold out. A limited number of Thursday tickets and Friday first-session tickets are available.

During the two Thursday sessions, the entire arena floor is carpeted by eight wrestling mats. Seating capacity should be about 15,000. By Saturday, when there’s only the one mat and more space for seats, capacity increases to nearly 19,000.

For the 12th time overall and for the first time in Tulsa, the NCAA Wrestling Championship takes place in Oklahoma.

“The people who attend this event are coming here because they really love wrestling and they’re knowledgeable about it,” Martin said. “Let me tell you three things that wrestling people like to do.

“No. 1, they like to watch wrestling.

“No. 2, they like to drink beer.

“No. 3, they like to gamble.

“Tulsa is a great place. I’m serious. The big casinos are going to run buses and back and forth from downtown.”

In March, Tulsa is transformed into the amateur wrestling capital of the world. On Saturday and Sunday (March 4-5), the BOK Center hosts the Big 12 Wrestling Championship for the seventh time. Two blocks to the south, beginning this Thursday and concluding on Sunday, the World of Wrestling youth national duals event happens at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Specifically for NCAA wrestling, 25,000 visitors are expected. This is brilliant: A wrestling singlet, adorned with the Tulsa flag symbol, soon will be painted on the 76-foot Golden Driller statue at the fairgrounds. Positioned throughout the Tulsa International Airport baggage-claim area will be 6-foot cutouts of the singlet-clad Golden Driller.

Downtown, there are about to be NCAA banners and sidewalk decals. Those decals will have a QR code that takes a visitor — or anyone, for that matter — to a page containing food-and-entertainment options and directions to those places.

“We’ve had meetings with all the downtown restaurants, hotels, attractions and businesses to really get the messaging out there,” said Matt Stockman, Tulsa Regional Tourism’s vice president of Experience and Events. He also is an NCAA Wrestling Championship co-tournament director and the Big 12 Championship tournament director.

“The restaurants have to be prepared,” Stockman continued. “Between wrestling sessions, those fans will be looking for a place to have a nice dinner and unwind. On 3rd Street near the BOK Center, we’ll have food trucks, beer and music. In addition, the NCAA will have a fan-fest in the Cox Business Convention Center, and it’s open to the public.”

Only 10 months after a beautifully dramatic PGA Championship was played at Southern Hills, Tulsa gets another signature sports spectacle and three shots of prime-time television exposure. Each of the three NCAA wrestling evening sessions is carried live on ESPN. Each daytime session is presented live on ESPNU.

Stockman was asked about the economic-impact potential: “We won’t be able to quote the actual number until after the event. It is safe to say it is a large event and it will have an impact. Tulsa is really hitting its prime. We are one of the leading markets in the sports-tourism industry. Word is getting out nationally and internationally that Tulsa is on the map.

“In some (larger) cities, an event like this might get lost. In a city our size, this is a massive event. I don’t think the community fully grasps how big this is going to be.”