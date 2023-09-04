The 2023 season is the 10th since Joe Wickline left the Oklahoma State football staff, and there has been a maddening consistency with most of the Cowboys’ post-Wickline offensive lines.

With three All-Big 12 selections, the 2017 OSU line was pretty good. The 2017 line gave up a not-great-but-not-horrible total of 24 sacks. OSU rushed for 4.6 yards per attempt. With that line in combination with Mason Rudolph and his playmaking teammates, the 2017 Cowboys recorded 10 wins.

Otherwise, with regard to the combination of run blocking and pass protection, none of OSU’s 2014-22 lines was in the same class as the 2006-11 Wickline-coached Cowboy lines.

Last year’s six-loss Cowboys finished with the program’s worst run-game statistics since 2001. The 2023 Cowboys have played only once, so there’s plenty of time for the offensive line to become a positive force.

However, during that one game — that 27-13 victory over the FCS Central Arkansas Bears — there were red flags.

Through three periods on Saturday, the OSU run game amounted to 52 yards and only 3.1 yards per attempt.

With Gunnar Gundy on the field at quarterback, every snap was important as the Cowboys through three periods were clinging to a six-point lead. At crunch time, finally, the line play and ground game fired at a nice level.

On run plays that weren’t end-of-game kneel-downs, OSU totaled 101 fourth-quarter rushing yards and averaged 8.4 yards per attempt.

Were the Central Arkansas defenders fatigued by that point in the game? Or might that fourth quarter have been the first sign that the Cowboys are on the brink of something more consistently effective from their offensive line?

During Oklahoma State’s nerve-wracking opener, there was from Cowboy coach Mike Gundy the game-planned usage of three QBs. The Cowboy Collective’s numbers weren’t bad as starter Garret Rangel, Alan Bowman and Gunnar Gundy were 30-of-48 for 304 yards.

Against a Central Arkansas type of opponent, a Big 12 squad more typically executes several touchdown passes. Against Central Arkansas on Saturday, OSU had one TD pass, one interception and three quarters of offensive lethargy. The Boone Pickens Stadium sellout crowd was anxious to be rowdy but didn’t get many opportunities.

With no real definition at the quarterback position, OSU prepares now for a road game against the Pac-12-now/Big-12-next-year Arizona State Sun Devils, who may not be very good but at least have clear definition at quarterback. In his second college start, four-star freshman Jaden Rashada challenges the Cowboy defense.

In 10 seasons since Wickline left Oklahoma State and became a Texas assistant, the Cowboy linemen have been coached by Bob Connelly (2014), by Greg Adkins (2015-16), by Josh Henson (2017-18) and by former Kansas State assistant Charlie Dickey since 2019.

The current OSU roster is stocked with athletic giants. The Saturday starters at the offensive tackle positions were 6-foot-5, 323-pound Jake Springfield on the right side and 6-5, 325-pound Cole Birmingham on the left side. Center Joe Michalski and guards Taylor Miterko and Jason Brooks Jr. all tip the scales at about 300 pounds.

After Springfield sustained an ankle injury that isn’t believed to be serious, he was replaced by 311-pound Cooper Dalton.

During the 19-season Mike Gundy era, Houston-area recruit Russell Okung was the only superstar high school prospect to have been signed to play on the Oklahoma State offensive line.

Okung started as a freshman, became an All-American, was taken sixth overall in the 2010 draft, won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played 11 NFL seasons.

The OSU formula otherwise has been to sign two- and three-star line prospects and hand them over to Rob Glass for a dramatic size-and-strength transformation. The key ingredients of great line play — physicality and choreography — haven’t changed since Wickline was in Stillwater.

If the 2023 Cowboy linemen can learn to control games like their Wickline-coached predecessors, OSU’s quarterback situation will take care of itself and backfield productivity should spike.

If you want to see an offensive line force an opponent to tap out, go to YouTube and watch the second half of OSU’s 2011 victory at Texas A&M. From a 20-3 halftime deficit, the Cowboys rallied to win 30-29. Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon were great that day, but OSU prevailed because its offensive line mashed the Aggie front seven during a hot afternoon.

As OSU fans left Stillwater on Saturday, they had to be thinking what I was thinking: Is this going to be another season of average or below-average performance on the Cowboy offensive line?

Or can the OSU blockers do for four quarters at Arizona State what they did for one period against Central Arkansas? OSU does seem to have the personnel required to have a difference-making offensive line.

Here’s a great idea — a statement performance at Arizona State could shape the rest of Oklahoma State’s season.