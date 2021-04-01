Bill Haisten: A display of OSU weaponry, but big man Teven Jenkins steals the show at Pro Day

Just for the record, Jenkins did apologize for having been profane.

Offensive tackles are well-paid, high-priority people. When asked about Jenkins’ next-level potential, OSU coach Mike Gundy compared him to Russell Okung.

A former Cowboy All-American at offensive tackle, Okung in 11 NFL seasons has made more than $100 million. Okung’s 2010 NFL combine numbers: a 5.18-second 40 and 38 reps on the bench press. He was taken sixth overall in the draft.

On the height-weight-strength measurables, Jenkins is right there with Okung.

The Athletic suggests the Kansas City Chiefs should execute a trade with Cleveland, move from the 31st spot in the first round to 26th, and then spend that 26th pick overall on Jenkins (who hails from Topeka, Kansas — 70 miles west of Arrowhead Stadium).

From The Athletic’s Nate Taylor: “The more film of Jenkins I watched, the easier it was to see why he can have a successful career. Chiefs fans should start falling in love with Jenkins.”