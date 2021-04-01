Bill Haisten: A display of OSU weaponry, but big man Teven Jenkins steals the show at Pro Day

Nationally, about 250 draft-eligible athletes have done the bench press in recent workouts for NFL scouts.
During Oklahoma State’s Pro Day event on Thursday in Stillwater, former Cowboy offensive tackle Teven Jenkins became only the ninth prospect to press the 225-pound weight at least 36 times.
That level of football strength is rare, and Jenkins combines that physicality with a high football IQ, the experience of 35 college starts, measurements of 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, and uncommon agility.
When you bundle all of that, the result could be very lucrative.
Until a few weeks ago, it was believed that University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins might be the only 2021 first-round pick from the state of Oklahoma. However, several recent mock drafts have Jenkins rubbing shoulders with Collins in the first round.
What transpired on Thursday fortified that possibility. Jenkins followed his bench-press strength display with a 4.96-second burst in the 40-yard dash. For a guy of his size, 4.96 is tremendous.
During a Zoom with media members, Jenkins described himself as a “tough, physical, nasty (blankety-blanker).” While the NFL prefers G-rated language from its employees and draft picks, the league is, in fact, populated by many tough, physical, nasty (blankety-blankers).
Just for the record, Jenkins did apologize for having been profane.
Offensive tackles are well-paid, high-priority people. When asked about Jenkins’ next-level potential, OSU coach Mike Gundy compared him to Russell Okung.
A former Cowboy All-American at offensive tackle, Okung in 11 NFL seasons has made more than $100 million. Okung’s 2010 NFL combine numbers: a 5.18-second 40 and 38 reps on the bench press. He was taken sixth overall in the draft.
On the height-weight-strength measurables, Jenkins is right there with Okung.
The Athletic suggests the Kansas City Chiefs should execute a trade with Cleveland, move from the 31st spot in the first round to 26th, and then spend that 26th pick overall on Jenkins (who hails from Topeka, Kansas — 70 miles west of Arrowhead Stadium).
From The Athletic’s Nate Taylor: “The more film of Jenkins I watched, the easier it was to see why he can have a successful career. Chiefs fans should start falling in love with Jenkins.”
It was always expected that the 2021 OSU Pro Day would be a showcase of Cowboy weaponry, and scouts from all 32 teams took tons of notes on wide receiver Tylan Wallace (apparently healthy and with a 4.45 40), on running back Chuba Hubbard (who says he now, finally, is healthy after an injury-riddled 2020 season), and on Dillon Stoner (whose vertical jump was an impressive 37 inches — 2 1/2 inches better than CeeDee Lamb’s vertical at the 2020 NFL combine).
Don’t sleep on Stoner. In the NFL, he could be a difference-making No. 2 or No. 3 receiver.
With regard to possibly achieving real improvement in the April 29-May 1 draft order, however, it was Jenkins who stole the Pro Day show.
In 2015, before Jenkins’ senior season at Topeka High School, I attended the Cowboy practice session on the day that he and family members made an unofficial visit to the Oklahoma State campus. Everyone recognized that Jenkins was an important recruit, and I remember the coaches being pretty happy when he committed.
As a Cowboy freshman, Jenkins was a tall and kinda lean teen who could do no more than 12 lifts of the 225-pound bench-press bar.
In a testament to an obviously productive partnership with renowned OSU strength coach Rob Glass, Jenkins totaled 36 bench reps on Thursday. That commitment to strength training becomes a component in Jenkins having positioned himself to make a lot of money.