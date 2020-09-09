Bill Haisten: A casualty of the OSU spending cuts – the irreplaceable Johnny Barr

Barr also was a Pat Jones OSU assistant coach. In 1989, Barr was promoted to the defensive coordinator position, but during the summer there was the resignation of OU head coach Barry Switzer and the promotion to the top job of defensive coordinator Gary Gibbs. Barr was offered a job on the Gibbs staff and accepted, leaving Oklahoma State before the 1989 season.

After coaching Sooner linebackers for six seasons, Barr was a defensive assistant at Kansas and Texas Tech before moving to Texas A&M as the Aggies’ director of on-campus recruiting.

For months, as the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the finances of college athletic departments, OSU personnel have known to expect a university reaction. Barr was summoned to athletic director Mike Holder’s office for an 8:30 a.m. Wednesday meeting.

“I knew one of three things was going to happen,” Barr said after that meeting. “I was going to get a pay cut, I was going to get furloughed or I was going to get terminated. There you have it.

“I’ve done this for so long that nothing really shocks me anymore. I wanted to work for as long as I enjoyed it. I’ve had a good run. Football has been good to me. (Mike) Gundy has been really good to me.