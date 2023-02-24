STILLWATER — As Kalib Boone dove for a loose ball, getting entangled with West Virginia’s Tre Mitchell — eventually leading to a scrum breaking out on the court — he’d scored four points.

The altercation on the court would result in Boone getting assessed a double-technical foul, fouling the senior forward out of the game near the midway point of the second half.

On OSU’s short road trip – playing against TCU and West Virginia – Boone combined for seven points, zero rebounds, five turnovers and eight fouls in 16 minutes of play.

“I saw that, and all I could do was just laugh,” Boone said of seeing his stat line. “Because I was like, is it really that bad? Did I really seem that bad in the two stretches? Then, I was like, I’ve got to own up to it and be better.”

His skid comes only two games removed from posting a career-high in points (27) against Kansas on Valentine’s Day. The struggles, as OSU coach Mike Boynton points out, comes from Boone playing against bigger opponents in the post.

Boone squared off against TCU’s Eddie Lampkin and WVU’s Jimmy Bell Jr., both towering forwards whose frames exceed 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds.

“The two teams that we played, their personnel, their style, presents challenges for him,” Boynton said. “It’s been that way his whole career. Big, really physical, girthy guys, he struggled there. He’s gotten better.”

Despite the skid, Boynton doesn’t want to see Boone change his game. He still expects the 6-9 senior to be aggressive and return to his scoring prowess.

“We’re conscious of it, but I don’t want to put too much of an emphasis on it, because I don’t want him thinking he’s got to change.”

Storylines

Turnover troubles: By the time OSU’s game against West Virginia ended, the Cowboys tied a season-high in turnovers with 18. More staggering, it’s the third time this season the team recorded 18 turnovers.

It has been a persistent issue for OSU this season, with the Cowboys turning the ball over 14.5 times a game, the lowest average in the Big 12.

Over the span of 28 games, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 10-plus times with the exception being OSU’s game against Oklahoma on Jan. 18, where they recorded only seven turnovers.

As for solutions down the final stretch, Boynton provided several answers.

“We can slow down a little bit,” he said. “We were built to play fast, but I don’t know if we were built to play as fast as some of my other teams, considering we started at 11 scholarship guys, and a couple injuries and now maybe you’ve got some combinations because of the flow of the game that don’t necessarily work well playing fast.

“We’ll probably need to be more tempo-minded. I don’t want to be scoring in the 40s, that’s not going to get it done at a high-level, but we probably need to be more conscious of slowing the game down some, being less risky in transition.”

Bracketology update: Less than two weeks ago, the Cowboys looked solidified as an NCAA Tournament team, with experts projecting OSU to land as an 8-seed in the field. After spending most of the season on the bubble, the Cowboys got their breakthrough with a win against Iowa State on the road.

In ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest projections, OSU returns to the bubble after losing its last three games and slots in as an 11-seed playing against USC in the play-in round in Dayton, Ohio.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

1 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV/Radio: ESPNU, KTSB-1170

Records: KSU 21-7, 9-6 Big 12; OSU 16-12, 7-8

Last meeting: On Jan. 10, KSU won 65-57 in Manhattan, Kansas.

All-time series: KSU leads 85-58.