Bigger and Better: Thompson ready for Year 1 in Stillwater after summer transformation

STILLWATER — Of all the things Bryce Thompson gave up ahead of his debut season at Oklahoma State, gummy worms were the hardest to kick.
When the former Booker T. Washington star returned to his home state this summer, Thompson went to work on his body, building with a focus on withstanding the rigors of Big 12 basketball in ways he couldn’t as a freshman at Kansas last year.
That meant early mornings at “The Ranch”, a privately owned gym in Jenks. It meant hours in the weight room in Stillwater. And it also meant a new diet.
Blessed with discipline from his mother Goldie, Thompson cut out cereal and stiff-armed fried foods. He put thought into every meal and snack, and leaned heavily on protein shakes.
“That’s an easy 300 calories,” he said.
But some days, Thompson really just wanted some gummy worms.
“I'm not a huge candy eater, but there's times where I just crave gummy worms,” Thompson said. “I just had to cut those out and try to drink a shake instead. That’s what I had to do.”
The version of Thompson that takes the floor Tuesday night in OSU’s season opener with UT-Arlington looks different than he did a year ago. The transfer guard weighs 200 pounds now, up from 185 when he arrived in Lawrence. Coach Mike Boynton says Thompson now stands a “legit” 6-foot-5.
Bigger than he was a year ago, Thompson feels better entering his sophomore season, ready to carve out a leading role for the Cowboys.
“I think it was something he wanted to improve on,” his father Rod said. “It was something he felt would help his game. You can kind of see the difference, especially if you haven’t seen him in a while.”
Boynton himself knows the difference a few pounds and a bit more size can make at the highest level of college basketball.
“I lived through it,” OSU’s fifth-year head coach said. “I was 168 pounds when I got to college and couldn't lift the bar.”
“I quickly learned if I didn't take the weight room seriously, didn't eat right and put on some weight to where I didn't get knocked off the ball, could finish into contact, it was going to be hard.”
Thompson lived through it last year with the Jayhawks, too. He averaged 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 20 games, and quickly learned what it meant to battle with Big 12 defenders. A cracked vertebrae and a broken index finger sidelined Thompson for 10 games.
“Sometimes he’d get bumped off the line or get knocked off balance,” Rod said. “He knew he had to get better and stronger.”
So that’s what Thompson did this summer.
He took advantage of his access to “The Ranch”, situated eight minutes from the family home, rising early for full-court drills and Vertimax workouts.
Working with Rod by his side, Thompson focused on lateral quickness he felt he needed to add to keep up with smaller guards, and honed his skills around the rim, finishing through contact. Intentional about his diet and committed to the weight room, Thompson tacked on pounds and maintained his mobility.
“I didn't go vegan or anything,” Thompson said. “I made little changes.”
The little changes had big results. Boynton was stunned at the player who stood in front of him when Thompson arrived on campus and called Thompson a “pleasant surprise physically.” After a season spent in the Big 12 at Kansas, Thompson knows just what a little more size can mean for him.
“When you’re battling out there with those guys that are 215-220 pounds, that extra five pounds goes a long way," he said.
Thompson scored 11 points in Friday's exhibition against Central Oklahoma, and he'll be looked upon as a central figure in helping the Cowboys replace Cade Cunningham's scoring production. Missing the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft, OSU is in need of a guard who can hold up across a 31-game schedule, one who can battle with opposing players and finish strong at the rim.
After a summer of transformation, Thompson thinks he can be that for the Cowboys.
"As the years go by I want to continue to progress and continue to go in the right direction," Thompson said. "You can only do that by putting in the work and making the necessary sacrifices. I believe I did that this past summer and I believe it'll show this year."