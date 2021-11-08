Bigger and Better: Thompson ready for Year 1 in Stillwater after summer transformation

Bigger than he was a year ago, Thompson feels better entering his sophomore season, ready to carve out a leading role for the Cowboys.

“I think it was something he wanted to improve on,” his father Rod said. “It was something he felt would help his game. You can kind of see the difference, especially if you haven’t seen him in a while.”

Boynton himself knows the difference a few pounds and a bit more size can make at the highest level of college basketball.

“I lived through it,” OSU’s fifth-year head coach said. “I was 168 pounds when I got to college and couldn't lift the bar.”

“I quickly learned if I didn't take the weight room seriously, didn't eat right and put on some weight to where I didn't get knocked off the ball, could finish into contact, it was going to be hard.”

Thompson lived through it last year with the Jayhawks, too. He averaged 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 20 games, and quickly learned what it meant to battle with Big 12 defenders. A cracked vertebrae and a broken index finger sidelined Thompson for 10 games.

“Sometimes he’d get bumped off the line or get knocked off balance,” Rod said. “He knew he had to get better and stronger.”