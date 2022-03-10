Big second half sends Cowgirls past Texas Tech and into Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State officials and women’s basketball coach Jim Littell “mutually agreed” to part ways at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. On Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri, Littell and the Cowgirls lived to fight another day.

“They were very resilient this week and prepared well,” Littell said on the postgame radio broadcast. “I couldn’t be more happy. This game meant more.”

Ninth-seeded OSU (9-19) leaned on a game-high 22 points from Lauren Fields and outscored Texas Tech 45-24 after halftime, storming past the No. 8-seed Red Raiders, 73-58, in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at Municipal Arena.

Fields shot 58.3% (7-of-12) and tied a career-high with five 3-pointers as the Cowgirls shot 50% from beyond the arc in their third win over Texas Tech (11-19) this season. Lexy Keys and Taylen Collins joined Fields in double figures with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

OSU trailed 34-28 at halftime before outscoring the Red Raiders 22-11 in the third quarter. The Cowgirls blew the contest open with a 15-0 run to begin the fourth quarter and led by as many as 22. Former OSU guard Vivian Gray paced the Red Raiders with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

“I’m so proud of our kids,” Littell said. “Down six. No momentum at halftime. And they just showed a lot of character. We’re here for another day.”

The victory advances the Cowgirls to the quarterfinals where they’ll face top-seed Baylor (25-5) at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

“Let’s go play,” Littell said. “Why not (us)? I’m going to tell our kids we’re playing (Texas) Tech and see if they fall for it.”

Collins tallied three blocks and pulled down 12 rebounds in her second double-double of the season. The sophomore forward was among the scorers in the early minutes when OSU burst out to a 13-2 lead on Fields' second-made 3 with 5:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Texas Tech responded with a 10-2 run to close the period and Gray scored six points in the opening 2:58 of the second quarter. The Red Raiders entered the break with a six-point lead after outscoring OSU 22-11 in the second period.

“We didn’t say anything about Xs and Os at halftime,” Littell said. “We didn’t say anything about offense. We talked about heart. We talked about defending. Getting back and pressuring the ball.”

Fields, who finished the season second in the Big 12 in steals, recorded four steals. But her most crucial contributions came on the offensive end.

Fields knocked down consecutive 3-pointers after halftime, kicking off an 11-2 run that handed the Cowgirls their first lead since the 5:06 mark of the second quarter. Keys and Collins combined for OSU’s final nine points of the third quarter to send the Cowgirls into the final period up 50-45.

By the 5:51 mark of the fourth quarter, OSU’s lead had ballooned to 65-45. Keys scored seven points during the 15-0 run to open the period before Chantae Embry ended a Red Raider scoring drought of 6:26.

“Lexy Keys is a special kid,” Littell said. “Special night for her. Hit big shots. Hit big 3-pointers. Got to the free throw line. That makes her a better player when she’s got the capability.”

Five-straight points from Macie James extended the lead to 22 points with 4:03 remaining and the Cowgirls saw the game out in the closing minutes to secure their place in Friday’s quarterfinal.

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-19): Collins 7-17 0-0 14, De Lapp 1-4 0-0 2, Dennis 2-7 1-2 6, Fields 7-12 3-4 22, Keys 5-13 7-7 19, James 3-5 1-2 8, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Notoa 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 26-61 12-15 73

TEXAS TECH (11-19): Gerlich 5-14 1-1 11, Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Tofaeono 1-1 0-0 2, Gray 9-21 2-4 20, Hightower 0-4 0-0 0, Embry 1-2 3-3 5, McKinney 2-6 0-0 6, Veitenheimer 2-4 0-0 5, Ukkonen 1-1 0-0 3, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 6-8 58

OSU;15;13;22;23;—;73

Tech;12;22;11;13;—;58

3-Point Goals: OSU 9-18 (Dennis 1-2, Fields 5-7, Keys 2-7, James 1-2), TT 4-15 (Gerlich 0-3, Thomas 0-1, Gray 0-3, Embry 0-1, McKinney 2-4, Veitenheimer 1-2, Ukkonen 1-1). Assists: OSU 18 (De Lapp 4, Dennis 4), TT 9 (Veitenheimer 4). Fouled Out: Gerlich. Rebounds: OSU 36 (Collins 12), TT 36 (Embry 8). Total Fouls: OSU 12, TT 16.

