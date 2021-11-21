'Big accomplishment': OSU shuts down Texas Tech, earns spot in Big 12 title game

The Cowboys finally struck on their final drive of the half when Richardson returned to his natural role at pass catcher and hauled in a 14-yard touchdown — his second of the season — to complete the 13-play, 80-yard drive with 26 seconds remaining before halftime.

Brown sent home a 19-yard field goal five minutes and 11 seconds into the second half, and Sanders’ rushing score came 34 seconds into the fourth quarter to pad OSU’s lead.

It was more than enough for a defense that allowed Tech to convert on three of its 14 third down attempts and improved its best-in-the-nation sack tally to 41. Rodriguez’s third quarter fumble recovery marked OSU’s sixth of the season and prompted Raiders interim coach Sonny Cumbie to replace Smith with Morton. The freshman passer completed one of his three passes for zero yards and ran twice for 15 yards across two drives against the Big 12’s top defense before Smith reentered.

The changes mattered little as the Cowboys allowed 77 second-half yards and didn’t let the Red Raiders beyond their own 39-yard-line in the second half in yet another overwhelming performance, this securing OSU a place in Arlington next month.