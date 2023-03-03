STILLWATER – Oklahoma State travels to Tulsa to wrestle in the Big 12 Championships on Saturday and Sunday at the BOK Center.

Ten Cowboys will compete in the tournament, as OSU aims to win its 10th conference tournament in the past 11 years. Yet, defending-champ Missouri and Iowa State remain the favorites heading into the event.

Here’s the weight-by-weight breakdown for the Cowboys heading into the conference championships.

125 – Reece Witcraft: The lone Cowboy not seeded, Witcraft enters the Big 12 Championships with a 1-4 dual record after taking over the starting spot late in the season. His first-round opponent – Cal Baptist’s No. 8 Elijah Griffin – withdrew from the tournament after breaking his leg.

This sets Witcraft up for a match against top-seeded Killian Cardinale of West Virginia in the quarterfinals. As for the expectations on Witcraft this weekend, “I want to see him go to nationals,” OSU coach John Smith said.

133 – Daton Fix: The Sand Springs native will wrestle Wyoming’s unseeded Garret Ricks in the first round. Fix is the only OSU wrestler to earn a No. 1 seed in the tournament, an outcome that confuses Smith.

Fix will have the opportunity to win his fourth conference championship this weekend.

141 – Carter Young: Entering as a No. 4 seed, Young earned a bye in the first round. If there are no upsets, Young will meet top-seeded Andrew Alirez in the semifinals. Alirez defeated Young 12-4 in January.

149 – Victor Voinovich: The No. 5 seed, Voinovich also possesses a bye in the first round. He is likely to meet North Dakota State’s Kellyn March in the quarterfinals, who defeated Voinovich in sudden victory early in the season. Voinovich enters the tournament having lost five of his last eight matches.

157 – Kaden Gfeller: After returning for a final season with the Cowboys, Gfeller recorded two top-10 wins, finishing with a No. 2 seed in the tournament. Gfeller has won an individual title twice in his career – at 141 and 149 pounds – giving him the opportunity win his third at his third different weight.

165 – Wyatt Sheets: Sheets, another veteran who opted to return for the 2022-23 season, ranks No. 6 in his weight bracket. Sheets has finished second in the Big 12 Tournament once, during the 2019-20 season.

174 – Dustin Plott: The second seed at his weight, Plott enters having lost three of his last five matches. A title at 174 would benefit OSU immensely in the team race, with Missouri and Iowa State favored.

184 – Travis Wittlake: After moving weights this offseason, Wittlake claims the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye this weekend.

197 – Luke Surber: Surber proved capable of beating top seeds this season, defeating then-No. 1 Rocky Elam in Stillwater. With the No. 4 seed, Surber could eventually meet Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State, who defeated Surber 7-0 earlier this year.

HWT – Konner Doucet: After exceeding expectations this season, Doucet earned the eight seed, starting the weekend against Cal Baptist’s Chris Island.

Big 12 Championships Schedule

Saturday

Round 1: Preliminary Matches – 10 a.m.

Round 2: Quarterfinals – 12:30 p.m.

Consolations: 1st round – 5 p.m.

Consolations: 2nd round – 7:30 p.m.

Round 3: Semifinals – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Consolations: Semifinals/7th place – Noon

3rd and 5th place matches – 1:30 p.m.

Round 4: Championships – 8 p.m.

