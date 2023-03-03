Sand Springs' Daton Fix will be the wrestler to watch in this postseason's Tulsa-hosted events. Plus, which part of the $325 million athletics master plan should be prioritized?
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State travels to Tulsa to wrestle in the Big 12 Championships on Saturday and Sunday at the BOK Center.
Ten Cowboys will compete in the tournament, as OSU aims to win its 10th conference tournament in the past 11 years. Yet, defending-champ Missouri and Iowa State remain the favorites heading into the event.
Here’s the weight-by-weight breakdown for the Cowboys heading into the conference championships.
Oklahoma’s Joey Prata faces off against Oklahoma State’s Reece Witcraft during a college wrestling meet between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN
125 – Reece Witcraft: The lone Cowboy not seeded, Witcraft enters the Big 12 Championships with a 1-4 dual record after taking over the starting spot late in the season. His first-round opponent – Cal Baptist’s No. 8 Elijah Griffin – withdrew from the tournament after breaking his leg.
This sets Witcraft up for a match against top-seeded Killian Cardinale of West Virginia in the quarterfinals. As for the expectations on Witcraft this weekend, “I want to see him go to nationals,” OSU coach John Smith said.
133 – Daton Fix: The Sand Springs native will wrestle Wyoming’s unseeded Garret Ricks in the first round. Fix is the only OSU wrestler to earn a No. 1 seed in the tournament, an outcome that confuses Smith.
Fix will have the opportunity to win his fourth conference championship this weekend.
141 – Carter Young: Entering as a No. 4 seed, Young earned a bye in the first round. If there are no upsets, Young will meet top-seeded Andrew Alirez in the semifinals. Alirez defeated Young 12-4 in January. 149 – Victor Voinovich: The No. 5 seed, Voinovich also possesses a bye in the first round. He is likely to meet North Dakota State’s Kellyn March in the quarterfinals, who defeated Voinovich in sudden victory early in the season. Voinovich enters the tournament having lost five of his last eight matches.
Oklahoma’s Willie McDougald (left) ties up with Oklahoma State’s Kaden Gfeller during the championship match at 149 pounds at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Sunday at the BOK Center. Gfeller won a 2-1 decision.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
157 – Kaden Gfeller: After returning for a final season with the Cowboys, Gfeller recorded two top-10 wins, finishing with a No. 2 seed in the tournament. Gfeller has won an individual title twice in his career – at 141 and 149 pounds – giving him the opportunity win his third at his third different weight. 165 – Wyatt Sheets: Sheets, another veteran who opted to return for the 2022-23 season, ranks No. 6 in his weight bracket. Sheets has finished second in the Big 12 Tournament once, during the 2019-20 season. 174 – Dustin Plott: The second seed at his weight, Plott enters having lost three of his last five matches. A title at 174 would benefit OSU immensely in the team race, with Missouri and Iowa State favored. 184 – Travis Wittlake: After moving weights this offseason, Wittlake claims the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye this weekend.
Oklahoma State's Luke Surber attempts to takedown Air Force's Wyatt Hendrickson during the championship round of the 2022 Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
197 – Luke Surber: Surber proved capable of beating top seeds this season, defeating then-No. 1 Rocky Elam in Stillwater. With the No. 4 seed, Surber could eventually meet Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State, who defeated Surber 7-0 earlier this year. HWT – Konner Doucet: After exceeding expectations this season, Doucet earned the eight seed, starting the weekend against Cal Baptist’s Chris Island. Big 12 Championships Schedule
Round 1: Preliminary Matches – 10 a.m.
Round 2: Quarterfinals – 12:30 p.m.
Consolations: 1st round – 5 p.m.
Consolations: 2nd round – 7:30 p.m.
Round 3: Semifinals – 8:30 p.m.
Consolations: Semifinals/7th place – Noon
3rd and 5th place matches – 1:30 p.m.
Round 4: Championships – 8 p.m.
Throwback Tulsa: BOK Center hosts Big 12 wrestling championships for first time in 2017
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Oklahoma State wrestlers walk around during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
West Virginia head coach Sammie Henson watches as his team work outs during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Utah Valley's Chase Call jump ropes while his team practices at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Members of the West Virginia wrestling team relax after their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
West Virginia head coach Sammie Henson watches as his team work outs during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Utah Valley wrestlers work out during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Utah Valley wrestlers work out during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
West Virginia wrestlers work out during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Utah Valley’s Chase Call jump ropes while his team practices at the BOK Center on Friday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
West Virginia wrestlers work out during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Oklahoma State head coach John Smith joins his wrestlers during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Oklahoma State wrestlers walk around during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Oklahoma State John Smith speaks to the media during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-03- sp-big12wrestling
Oklahoma State's Chandler Rogers gets his back cracked by Nolan Boyd during their practice at the BOK Center on Friday, March 3, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Mike Longo attempts to escape from Wyoming's Bryce Meredith during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kaid Brock returns Iowa State's Earl Hall to the matt during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kaid Brock rides Iowa State's Earl Hall during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kaid Brock attempts to escape from Iowa State's Earl Hall during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State head coach John Smith signals for a stalling call during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Northern Colorado's Timmy Box gets pinned by Oklahoma State's Dean Heil during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State head coach John Smith was not happy with the Cowboys performance after its recent loss at Iowa. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heil turns Northern Colorado's Timmy Box to his back during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni rides Wyoming's Drew Templeman during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
South Dakota State's Seth Gross pins North Dakota State's Cam Sykora during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
OSU’s Nick Piccininni (right) shoots on Wyoming’s Drew Templeman during their 125-pound semifinal Saturday in the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Iowa State's Quen Smith gets turned by Air Force's Kerry Powers during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Christian Moody gets pinned by North Dakota State's Josh Rodriguez during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
South Dakota State's Seth Gross scrambles for a takedown North Dakota State's Cam Sykora during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
South Dakota State's Seth Gross takes down North Dakota State's Cam Sykora during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Utah Valley's Dustin Dennison attempts to pin Oklahoma's Ross Larson during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heil wrestles North Dakota State's Taylor Nein during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Utah Valley's Dustin Dennison attempts to pin Oklahoma's Ross Larson during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Utah Valley's Dustin Dennison attempts to pin Oklahoma's Ross Larson during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nolan Boyd attempts to escape Iowa State's Carson Powell during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Utah Valley's Dustin Dennison attempts to pin Oklahoma's Ross Larson during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Austin Schafer gets back points North Dakota State's Ben Tynan during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
West Virginia Jacob Smith wrestles Oklahoma's Brad Johnson during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma’s Matt Reed attempts to takedown South Dakota’s David Kocer. Reed won by decision, 11-5. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Air Force's Kerry Powers runs after his loss to Iowa State's Quean Smith during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries points to the sky after his win over South Dakota State's Alex Kocer during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries scrambles to for a takedown against South Dakota State's Alex Kocer during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Matt Reed attempts to takedown South Dakota's David Kocer before going out of bounds during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries attempts to throw South Dakota State's Alex Kocer during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Wyoming's Bryce Meredith attempts to reverse Oklahoma's Mike Longo during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma’s Davion Jeffries points to the sky after his win over South Dakota State’s Alex Kocer during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Mike Longo attempts to takedown Wyoming's Bryce Meredith during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries fights off his back against South Dakota State's Alex Kocer during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Wyoming's Bryce Meredith attempts to takedown Oklahoma's Mike Longo during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State fans cheer after Nolan Boyd's win during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
West Virginia's Jacob Smith ties up with Iowa State's Marcus Harrington during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nolan Boyd finish a take down against Oklahoma's Andrew Dixon during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Air Force's Jerry McGinty attempts to takedown Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Air Force's Kerry Powers attempts to fight off his back while wrestling Oklahoma State's Austin Schafer during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Austin Schafer turns Air Force's Kerry Powers to his back for points during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State head coach John Smith watches a match during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Matt Reed wrestles Utah Valley's Kimball Bastian during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
North Dakota State's Ben Tynan and Iowa State's Quean Smith wrestle during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
West Virginia's Jacob Smith gets back points while wrestling Iowa State's Marcus Harrington during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nolan Boyd escapes from Oklahoma's Andrew Dixon during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Austin Schafer turns Air Force's Kerry Powers to his back for points during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Austin Schafer turns Air Force's Kerry Powers to his back for points during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Air Force's Jerry McGinty attempts to takedown Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nolan Boyd finish a take down against Oklahoma's Andrew Dixon during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
West Virginia's Jacob Smith gets back points while wrestling Iowa State's Marcus Harrington during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries rides Air Force's Jerry McGinty during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma’s Davion Jeffries smiles after hitting a last second reversal against Air Force’s Jerry McGinty during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries flexes after his last second win over Air Force's Jerry McGinty during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Clark Glass attempts to escape from Iowa State's Colston Diblasi during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Ross Larson attempts to pin South Dakota State's Alex Macki during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
West Virginia's Jacob Smith gets back points while wrestling Iowa State's Marcus Harrington during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer cuts Air Force's Michael Billingsley loose during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer rides Air Force's Michael Billingsley during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries rides Air Force's Jerry McGinty during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Iowa State's Colston Diblasi rides Oklahoma's Clark Glass during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nolan Boyd attempts to escape from Oklahoma's Andrew Dixon during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Anthony Collica flexes in celebration after pinning North Dakota State's Mitch Friedman during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni secures a takedown while wrestling South Dakota State's Ben Gillette for points during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State fans watch their team wrestle during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State’s Anthony Collica attempts to takedown North Dakota State’s Mitch Friedman during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Christian Moody Kyle Larson and Iowa State's Kyle Larson scramble for control during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's head coach John Smith watches Dean Heil's match against North Dakota State's Taylor Nein during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heil wrestles North Dakota State's Taylor Nein during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Christian Moody Kyle Larson and Iowa State's Kyle Larson scramble for control during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State’s Dean Heil attempts to pin North Dakota State’s Taylor Nein during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Mike Longo attempts to escape from Utah Valley's Trevor Wilson during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Anthony Collica attempts to takedown North Dakota State's Mitch Friedman during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Iowa State's Marcus Harrington looks up the referee after going out of bounds with Wyoming's Luke Paine during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heil turns North Dakota State's Taylor Nein for points during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni turns South Dakota State's Ben Gillette for points during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
North Dakota State's Dylan Urbach rides Northern Colorado's Dalton Robertson during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
North Dakota State's Dylan Urbach turns Northern Colorado's Dalton Robertson for points during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Northern Colorado's Kelian Torres attempts to pin Utah Valley's Koy Wilkinson during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-04-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Andrew Dixon attempts to keep Air Force's Zen Ikehara in bounds during the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heil attempts to secure a takedown against Wyoming's Bryce Meredith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries lays on his back after losing to Oklahoma State's Anthony Collica during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries attempts to pin Oklahoma State's Anthony Collica during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heil scrambles for a takedown against Wyoming's Bryce Meredith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries lays on his back after losing to Oklahoma State's Anthony Collica during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Chandler Rogers attempts to get back points while wrestling West Virginia's Dylan Cottrell during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Joe Smith walks to the mat before his championship against North Dakota Sate's Clay Ream for back points during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Joe Smith walks to the mat before his championship against North Dakota Sate's Clay Ream for back points during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Chandler Rogers attempts to takedown West Virginia's Dylan Cottrell during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Chandler Rogers attempts to secure a takedown while wrestling West Virginia's Dylan Cottrell during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Joe Smith turns North Dakota Sate's Clay Ream for back points during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Joe Smith walks to the mat before his championship against North Dakota Sate's Clay Ream for back points during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State’s Preston Weigel yells in celebration after securing a first-period win over West Virginia’s Jacob Smith in Sunday’s 197-pound title match of the Big 12 Wrestling Championship. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer scrambles for a takedown against Oklahoma's Matt Reed during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nolan Boyd secures a takedown against Northern Colorado's Dylan Gabel during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer scrambles for a takedown against Oklahoma's Matt Reed during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Preston Wiegel ties up with West Virginia's Jacob Smith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer attempts to secure a takedown against Oklahoma's Matt Reed during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Preston Wiegel yells in celebration after securing a first period pin over West Virginia's Jacob Smith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer attempts to secure a takedown against Oklahoma's Matt Reed during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State’s Kyle Crutchmer attempts to secure a takedown against Oklahoma’s Matt Reed during the championship round of the 2017 Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World file
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Chandler Rogers walks by West Virginia's Dylan Cottrell as he gets his hand raised during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Rogers lost the match after he couldn't secure a last second takedown. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Preston Weigel ties up with West Virginia's Jacob Smith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State’s Dean Heil attempts to finish a single leg takedown against Wyoming’s Bryce Meredith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Preston Wiegel runs through smoke after having his name announced during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Fans watch Oklahoma State's Joe Smith and North Dakota State's Clay Ream wrestle during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Fans watch Oklahoma State's Joe Smith and North Dakota State's Clay Ream wrestle during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Matt Reed runs through smoke after having his name announced during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Matt Reed puts on his singlet while waiting for his match during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Joe Smith and Chandler Rogers during warm up before the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Wrestlers warm up before the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni scrambles for a takedown with North Dakota State's Josh Rodriguez during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni raises his hands in excitement after defeating North Dakota State's Josh Rodriguez during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni scrambles for a takedown with North Dakota State's Josh Rodriguez during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State’s Nick Piccininni yells after defeating North Dakota State’s Josh Rodriguez during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heil attempts to finish a single leg takedown against Wyoming's Bryce Meredith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kaid Brock and South Dakota State's Seth Gross scramble for position during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Kaid Brock gets ridden by South Dakota State's Seth Gross during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
South Dakota State’s Seth Gross attempts to finish a single-leg takedown against Oklahoma State’s Kaid Brock during the 133-pound championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center on Sunday. Gross claimed a 9-7 decision over Brock to win the title. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heil scrambles for a takedown against Wyoming's Bryce Meredith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
The Big 12 Wrestling Championships will return to the BOK Center this weekend. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World file
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Austin Schafer ties up with Utah Valley's Dustin Dennison during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Preston Weigel shakes hands with West Virginia's Jacob Smith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Smith hurt his ankle during the match and needed assistance off the mat. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Matt Reed grabs his ankle after injuring it during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma's Matt Reed grabs his ankle after injuring it during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nick Piccinni rides North Dakota State's Josh Rodriguez during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Chandler Rogers waits in the center of the mat while referees review a potential takedown during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Rogers lost the match after he couldn't secure a last second takedown. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State head coach John Smith watches a match during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State head coach John Smith (left) and assistant coach Zach Esposito shout instructions to a wrestler during the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center last March. The meet returns to the BOK Center on March 3-4, and again in 2019 and 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State fans cheer after Dean Heil’s championship win at 141 pounds on Sunday at the BOK Center. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State head coach John Smith and assistant coach Zach Esposito yell commands to a wrestler during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Austin Schafer attempts to takedown Utah Valley's Dustin Dennison during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
South Dakota State’s Seth Gross ride Oklahoma State’s Kaid Brock the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heil secures a takedown against Wyoming's Bryce Meredith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Preston Weigel takes down West Virginia's Jacob Smith during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Fans stand for the national anthem during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center on Sunday. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Fans gather to watch the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Nolan Boyd secures a takedown against Northern Colorado's Dylan Gabel during the championship round of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Chandler Rogers hugs his mother, Heather, after his team won the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State's Dean Heild holds up the team Big 12 Wrestling championship trophy at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-03-06-big12wresim
Oklahoma State poses with the team Big 12 Wrestling championship trophy at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
