Big 12 wrestling notes: Bonus points lift Sooners to first place after first day

Sooners cash in on bonus points

Oklahoma leads the team standings after the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships, and much of that can be credited to the Sooners' ability to score bonus points. OU finished the day Saturday with six pins, two technical falls and a major decision to equal 23 bonus points.

“Those things all start to add up,” OU coach Lou Rosselli said. “If you want to be a championship team you’ve got to get bonus points. You’ve got to get falls, and majors and technical falls. That separates you by 10-12 points sometimes.”

Troy Mantanona won three of his four matches at 165 pounds. All three of them ended with pins on his way to tallying nine bonus points by himself.

Two Bedlam clashes on first day

Saturday’s competition at the BOK Center featured two Bedlam matches, at 197 and 285 pounds. It was the third time each of these wrestlers had faced each other this season and it was the same outcome every match.