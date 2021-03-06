Big 12 wrestling notes: Bonus points lift Sooners to first place after first day

Sooners cash in on bonus points
Oklahoma leads the team standings after the first day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships, and much of that can be credited to the Sooners' ability to score bonus points. OU finished the day Saturday with six pins, two technical falls and a major decision to equal 23 bonus points.
“Those things all start to add up,” OU coach Lou Rosselli said. “If you want to be a championship team you’ve got to get bonus points. You’ve got to get falls, and majors and technical falls. That separates you by 10-12 points sometimes.”
Troy Mantanona won three of his four matches at 165 pounds. All three of them ended with pins on his way to tallying nine bonus points by himself.
Two Bedlam clashes on first day
Saturday’s competition at the BOK Center featured two Bedlam matches, at 197 and 285 pounds. It was the third time each of these wrestlers had faced each other this season and it was the same outcome every match.
The No. 4 seed AJ Ferrari of OSU defeated OU’s No. 5 Jake Woodley with an 8-4 decision in the quarterfinal round of the 197 weight class. Ferrari ended the regular season with a 4-1 decision over Woodley in the Bedlam dual match on Feb. 21. He also beat Woodley with a 3-2 decision in the first Bedlam dual on Feb. 7.
No. 4-seeded Josh Heindselman for OU pinned OSU’s No. 5-seeded Austin Harris in the heavyweight quarterfinal round. Heindselman topped Harris with a 3-1 decision in their previous two regular-season duals.
Sunday’s championship matches will feature two more Bedlam matchups. OSU’s Daton Fix will battle Tony Madrigal at 133 while Boo Lewallen will wrestle Mitch Moore of Oklahoma for the 149 title match.
Fix didn’t wrestle in the first Bedlam dual, but he pinned Madrigal in the regular-season finale. Lewallen defeated Moore with a 4-0 decision in the first dual and a 6-2 decision in the rematch.
Wittlake suffers first loss
Oklahoma State's Travis Wittlake, the No. 2-ranked wrestler nationally at 165 pounds, entered the conference tournament with a perfect 12-0 record as the No. 1 seed. Wittlake won his first two matches but lost in the quarterfinal round 5-3 to North Dakota’s Luke Weber in an overtime period for his first loss of the season.
He is still in the running for a third-place finish if he can tally two straight wins on Sunday, but getting upset by the No. 4-seeded Weber was a major blow to OSU’s team standings.
