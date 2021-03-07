Big 12 wrestling notes: Big 12 competition is catching up to the Cowboys

Big 12 catching up to Cowboys

Before tying with Oklahoma for the Big 12 wrestling title Sunday at the BOK Center, the average margin of victory for Oklahoma State in its previous eight consecutive conference titles was 45.3 points.

The closest any team had come to the Cowboys during their streak was Iowa State when the Cyclones were 24 points behind OSU in 2015. Iowa State was 6.5 points behind OSU for a third-place finish this year, and Wyoming was 18.5 points behind in fourth place.

By tying, OSU's conference title streak was extended to nine in a row, but the Cowboys had to rally back to forge the tie with OU, which entered the championship round with an eight-point lead over OSU.

Tony Madrigal makes Big 12 history

Oklahoma's Tony Madrigal was nowhere near the favorite to reach the 133-pound final against No. 1 Daton Fix of OSU. Madrigal wasn’t seeded in the conference bracket but became the first non-seeded wrestler in the history of the Big 12 tournament to reach the final.

Madrigal earned wins against the Nos. 3, 6 and 7 seeds before losing to Fix in a 6-1 decision, preventing Fix from getting the bonus-point win he was looking for that would have put the Cowboys ahead of OU.