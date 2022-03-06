Big 12 Wrestling Notebook: Sooners perform beyond their seeding on way to second-place finish

Sooners surpass their seeding

One year after tying Oklahoma State for the championship, Oklahoma delivered a strong performance to place second, 4.5 points ahead of its in-state rivals who finished fourth.

The Sooners lost their only final-round matchup, as Willie McDougald lost a tight 2-1 decision to OSU’s Kaden Gfeller in the 149-pound final, but the key to their success overall was that many OU wrestlers finished in placings above their seedings.

At 125, Joey Prata was seeded seventh and finished fourth, and seven-seeded Anthony Madrigal placed sixth at 133. Jacob Butler wasn’t even seeded at 141 pounds and, after taking out top seed Ian Parker of Iowa State in the first matchup, he finished sixth (falling to Parker 8-7 in a tough rematch in the fifth-place bout). Justin Thomas was seeded sixth at 157 and placed fourth, eighth-seeded Joe Grello finished fifth at 165, Keegan Moore, seeded seventh at 184, placed fourth and Josh Heindselman was the eighth seed at 285 and placed sixth.

“I think that’s really important, especially when we’re talking about getting qualified guys for the nationals,” OU coach Lou Rosselli said. “You want to win the (NCAA) tournament, but you can’t be an All-American or national champion until you’re at the tournament. Finishing higher than your seed, it’s important. If you’re unseeded like Jacob Butler and you take sixth, you qualified yourself and that’s the best he’s wrestled all year. It’s pleasing to know it’s in him. When you see them wrestling above their seeds and what people think of them, it tells you that they can go out there and get things done.”

OSU’s Gfeller wins second title

Oklahoma State’s Kaden Gfeller emerged as the champion at 149 pounds, defeating Oklahoma’s Willie McDougald 2-1 in the final, for his second career Big 12 title.

Gfeller, who improved his season record to 18-2, has been through a lot since his last championship as a freshman in 2019. He didn’t compete at all in the 2020 tournament and didn’t place last year after dropping down to 141 pounds, enduring some tough times when he sometimes got off track in life. That makes this victory even sweeter.

“It’s incredible, it’s surreal, I can’t even really put it into words, how far I’ve come,” said Gfeller, who also revealed that he and his girlfriend are expecting a baby girl next month. “A lot has changed since the first time I won it and now and I’m just really excited and pleased with the person that I’ve become. It means a lot to me.”

Gfeller attributed a lot of his personal recovery to his family and his girlfriend, as well as feeling a part of the OSU wrestling family.

“There were some tough years, but I’m back now and just really pleased with who I am and my family,” said Gfeller, who won four straight high school state championships from 2014-17 with OKC Heritage Hall. “I’m just blessed that I’m here right now and just honored to be a part of Oklahoma State wrestling. They’re my family, they’ve helped me out with a lot. It means a lot.”

Close friend and teammate Daton Fix, who won at 133 pounds, is proud of Gfeller and the way he has bounced back.

“That’s the G that I know, the way that he’s wrestled this year,” Fix said. “He’s had a lot of ups and downs throughout his college career and I made sure that I stayed by his side, I was there when he needed me at his lowest points. I’m really happy and proud of him, the way he’s competed this year, and I know he’s not satisfied with what he’s done this regular season.”

Injury impact

No one likes to use excuses, but there’s no question that Oklahoma State’s bid for a 10th straight Big 12 title was at least partially derailed by injuries. Besides sophomore A.J. Ferrari’s absence from the lineup due to the injuries he sustained in a car accident back in January, the Cowboys had several wrestlers attempting to battle through injuries in this tournament.

Wyatt Sheets, who placed eighth at the NCAA tournament last year, was the No. 3 seed at 157 pounds and has been dealing with injuries. While he did take the mat, he lost his first matchup to No. 6 seed Justin Thomas of Oklahoma, 6-2, and then lost his first consolation bracket bout, 7-1 to unseeded Alex Hornfeck of West Virginia.

“Wyatt Sheets obviously hasn’t fully recovered, I don’t think,” coach John Smith said.

And fourth-seeded Travis Wittlake, who placed third at last year's tournament and won a title in 2020, was also banged up. He lost his first match to No. 5 seed Luke Weber of North Dakota State, 4-0, then dropped his consolation round opener to the six seed in a 9-4 decision.

Ferrari’s replacement at 197, Gavin Stika, lost his first-round match in a 23-8 technical fall to OU’s Jake Woodley. He looked better in his first consolation bracket bout against Rocky Elam of Missouri, who went on to claim third place, but still fell 4-1.

“In a 12-team tournament, it’s hard to win a tournament when three of your weights struggle to score,” Smith said. “And that’s the difference, really. That was something I thought could happen, from a standpoint of where Wittlake was and just the competition at 197 for Gavin. You got to score, 10 weights, it’s tough to win if you don’t. It’s tough to challenge.”

