Injury prevents former Cascia wrestler Griffin from realizing dream

It was the perfect set-up. After a difficult season battling injuries, Eli Griffin would return in time to wrestle at the Big 12 Championships in his hometown, then do well enough to qualify for the NCAA tournament, which is also in his hometown two weeks later.

Unfortunately, fate didn’t cooperate. The former Cascia Hall wrestler, now a redshirt freshman at California Baptist, suffered a broken fibula about a month ago and it didn’t heal quickly enough. After originally appearing on the 125-pound bracket, Griffin ultimately wasn’t cleared to wrestle and was walking around the BOK Center on Friday in a walking boot, trying to keep his spirits up and serving as a cheerleader for his teammates.

Not being able to wrestle in front of his family and friends, with the opportunity that was on the table, has been difficult for Griffin, who won four high school state championships at Cascia Hall before graduating in 2021.

“It’s horrible that I can’t wrestle, especially with the NCAA’s being here, too. It’s heartbreaking,” Griffin said. “I know it’s not going to be in Tulsa again, but there’s nothing that can stop me from now on, from being at Big 12 and NCAAs. After this, feeling this pain and seeing my family and my friends here and not being able to do what I came here to do, I refuse to let that happen again. I’m not going through this pain again. It’s tough, but we got some good guys on the team, so I’m just here to support and be a positive light in my hometown, be there for the guys.”

Griffin believes that there’s a higher meaning behind the heartache and that has helped him deal with the crushing disappointment.

“I’ve just been putting all my trust in God, knowing that He has a reason for this,” Griffin said. “This is something that I can use to reach others and kind of relate to others. I also feel like it was maybe a callout – I had made wrestling my God instead of wrestling for my God. I had elevated it to where I was working out so much and I was hyper-focused on the Big 12s and NCAAs and beating this guy and beating that guy, and this move and that move. When I really thought back on it, I was being selfish, wasn’t really looking out for others as much as I used to. I was hyper-focused on myself, I wasn’t really in the word or prayers as much as I usually was. I will say it was kind of a wake-up call and I’m not going to let it happen again.”

Adding to the frustration was that, after an up-and-down year-plus at California Baptist, Griffin felt he was finally starting to find his way as a collegiate wrestler. Then he injured his MCL in his knee, returned for duals against Wyoming and Northern Colorado last month and promptly suffered the broken leg in practice immediately afterwards. Officially, his season ended with a 6-6 record, with key wins over Wyoming’s Jore Volk (the No. 2 seed in this tournament) and Utah Valley’s Kase Mauger (the No. 5 seed).

“My redshirt year was really hard for me,” Griffin admitted. “A lot of college wrestlers talk about it but I went from dominating every single room I was in and being the top dog to getting my butt whooped every day for hours. And it’s hard. It was just consistency. I just stayed going in, going in, until I felt a lot of growth, and I struggled with injuries, only wrestling four matches last year. It was my redshirt year so I wasn’t really worried about it. I didn’t like how I wrestled and then I made a lot of progress over the summer and even more with our new assistant coach, Eric Morrill – once he came in, I skyrocketed.

“I went from not even qualifying for the U-20 bracket that Jore Volk won worlds at, to majoring Jore Volk 10-1 in a couple of months. That’s like July (2022) to January. I just gained confidence in myself. But then having multiple top 15 wins, four ranked wins this year out of my six wins, it just proved to me that I’m good enough to be here and I’m going to do some damage. I’m good enough to go win an NCAA title and that’s the goal.”

California Baptist head coach Derek Moore is happy with Griffin’s progress and missed his presence on the mat in Tulsa.

“Eli’s just an incredibly tough young man,” Moore said. “It’s just been great to have in the room and see his technical growth this year, to be able to go out there and beat a world champion in Jore Volk. He’s dead-focused on just continual growth and then the injury.

“He’s here supporting his teammates, being a great leader, but I know that inside, he’s struggling. We’re going to use that fire, I told him, write it down, bottle it up, be ready to use that next year to come out here and chase down the top of the podium.”

Former Collinsville star Steed learning during redshirt season at Missouri

Another former local high school that was back in town for the Big 12 wrestling championships was Missouri freshman Cam Steed, who helped Collinsville win four straight Class 5A state titles from 2019-22, as he won four straight individual championships.

Steed wasn’t out on the mat, though, he was watching and cheering on his teammates, who led the tournament after the first session and looked like a good bet to repeat as champions.

As a redshirt, Steed has wrestled a little bit this year but is not eligible for postseason action. Still, it’s been a good experience as he learns the ropes of college wrestling.

“It’s been fun, I’ve learned a lot and gotten a lot better, gotten stronger,” Steed said. “I like it. College is definitely a way bigger jump than high school. It’s weird getting used to but it’s fun.”

Steed, who wrestled at 152 pounds last year in high school, agreed with Griffin that it’s been an adjustment getting used to going from dominant star to being the new guy on the bottom of the depth chart.

“And our room, our middle weights, the weight I’m at, we have Keegan (O’Toole, the No. 2 seed at 165 pounds who reached the semifinals), he’s like the No. 1 wrestler, so that was a little denting to the confidence when I first got there. But I have good coaches, so they kind of tell me, I’m still a freshman, I’m wrestling the best of the best.

“It’s definitely a learning experience. You’ve got to mature a lot when you get to college in these situations.”

He hopes to be back wrestling here in next year’s tournament, even if the national tournament will be elsewhere by then.

“It’s been here the last couple of years, so I’ve been here every year it’s been here,” Steed said. “And the natty’s are here too, so I’m going to try to make it here. Hopefully, I get to wrestle in the Big 12s next year and nationals, too.”

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World