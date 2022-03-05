Big 12 Wrestling Notebook: Consolation round success boosts Sooners into second place after first day

After the way the afternoon session went, to think that Oklahoma would end the day in second place with a real chance to win the Big 12 championship wouldn’t have been all that realistic.

But after pushing nine wrestlers through to the consolation semifinals, the Sooners are in a very good spot, sitting just 16 points back of first-place Missouri and ahead of nine-time defending champion Oklahoma State.

Willie McDougald was the only OU wrestler to reach the final round, at 149 pounds, after taking out Iowa State’s Jarret Degen in a 5-4 semifinal decision. But after going 3-7 in the quarterfinals, OU bounced back with an outstanding performance.

“This evening round was pretty good, we qualified a bunch of guys to nationals, which was the most important part of the tournament, getting through to the NCAA championships,” said Sooners coach Lou Rosselli. “I thought that everyone wrestled pretty well. We’ve still got 10 guys in the mix, so (Sunday), we got a couple of guys that still need to push through, that need to win one more match (to qualify for the NCAAs), but overall, it was good.”

McDougald will face OSU’s Kaden Gfeller in the final on Sunday. Among the Sooners’ consolation semifinalists are two No. 7 seeds (Joey Prata at 125 pounds and Keegan Moore at 184) and two No. 8 seeds (Joe Grello at 165 and Josh Heindselman at 285), guys who had to beat higher-rated opponents.

Overall, Rosselli was impressed with the way the majority of his squad was able to bounce back from disappointing defeats early to still enjoy some success and push the team into contention.

“I think it’s really hard, when you take a hit and you got to come back, and you don’t feel great,” Rosselli said. “A lot of feelings in wrestling — when you win, you feel great, and when you lose, you feel terrible and amping yourself back up to get yourself ready to go again, but I think it’s a tribute to the kids that really want to be successful and they want to get to the national tournament and really want to give themselves a chance to be an All-American or national champion. There’s some highs and lows, we just got to take each one as we go through, and hopefully, they keep making progress and we have more highs than lows.”

Fix continues dominance

Wrestling fans in the Tulsa area are used to seeing Daton Fix win matches, and that tradition continued Saturday. Fix, undefeated this season, won all three of his matches with bonus points, recording two technical falls and a major decision to reach the 133-pound final, as he seeks his third individual Big 12 title.

“I think I can say every year that I’ve gotten better,” said Fix, the former Sand Springs star who won four straight individual Class 6A state championships, never losing a match on a high school mat. “That’s what I do every day I walk into the room, I try to get a little bit better and eventually, getting better and better each day, it builds up and I feel like I’m wrestling really good right now.”

He acknowledged that picking up bonus points was part of his goal.

“I know it’s going to be a tight team race, so I’m looking to get bonus points,” Fix said. “I wrestled two guys today and I beat them worse than I did earlier in the year. I think that’s an improvement, I think I’m peaking at the right time.”

He also enjoyed getting to come back home and wrestle in front of a group of his own family and friends.

“It’s always fun coming back to Tulsa. I think it’s about 10 minutes away from my childhood home,” Fix said. “I have so many people here supporting me, that love me, what I’m doing out there is for them, it’s not just me. I wouldn’t be the person I am without them, and all those people are in the crowd today. It means a lot to me that I can make them proud.”

Tuttle dynasty extends to OSU

Two Oklahoma State finalists were teammates at Class 4A Tuttle, and that excellence continues at the college level. Dustin Plott and Luke Surber were key components of the Tuttle dynasty that has now won 13 consecutive dual state titles and 12 straight state tournaments. Their contributions to the OSU cause Saturday was huge.

Plott reached the final at 174 pounds after defeating Northern Iowa’s Lance Runyon in the semifinal. Surber enjoyed a great day defeating three higher-seeded wrestlers who had beaten him previously. He took out Northern Iowa’s Tyrell Gorden with a 13-3 major decision in the first round, then pulled out a 6-4 overtime victory over No. 2 seed Zach Elam of Missouri, and then beat Iowa State’s Sam Schuyler, the No. 3 seed, 3-2 in the semifinal.

“I was going nuts, especially in the fashion that he did it, the come-from-behind win, but Luke’s got a little clutch gene in him,” Plott said of Surber’s quarterfinal win over Elam. “I’m not surprised, Luke has definitely progressed throughout the season, you can tell each match he’s getting more confidence.”

Surber was equally effusive in his praise for Plott.

“Dustin is one of the hardest workers, I just try to work as hard as him,” Surber said. “I’m probably not doing that, but I know if I’m even working close to as hard as him, I’m getting what I need. It’s good.”

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World