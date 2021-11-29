Big 12 wrestling championship scheduled for BOK Center in March

The 2022 Big 12 Wrestling Championship is scheduled for March 5-6 at the BOK Center. The Big 12 Conference and the Tulsa Sports Commission previously announced a partnership to host the championship at BOK Center through 2024.

The championship marks the seventh neutral-site conference championship for the sport and the fifth in Tulsa. Last year, Oklahoma State won its ninth consecutive team title and 19th Big 12 title overall.

All-session tickets go on sale Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com. Single-session tickets will go on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

The Big 12 announced that Missouri’s wrestling program will be added as an affiliate member beginning with the 2021-22 athletic year. The Tigers will be one of eight affiliates along with four Big 12 institutions in the 12-team alliance.

Missouri will join Big 12 legacy members Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia along with affiliate programs Air Force, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Utah Valley and Wyoming. Former affiliate Fresno State eliminated its wrestling program after the 2020-21 season.