Big 12 women's notebook: What advice does OU’s Jennie Baranczyk have for first-year OSU coach Jacie Hoyt?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This time last year, Oklahoma’s Jennie Baranczyk stood in the same shoes Oklahoma State’s Jacie Hoyt stands in now.

So what advice does the Sooners’ second-year coach have for Hoyt ahead of her first season in charge of the Cowgirls?

“I think the biggest thing honestly is to know who you are and to be who you are,” Baranczyk said at Big 12 Basketball Tipoff on Tuesday afternoon. “I think you can see that that came out in our team last year. We learned some things. But I knew exactly what we wanted to do.”

Hoyt, who came to Stillwater from Kansas City and replaced Jim Littell earlier this year, arrived at the T-Mobile Center for her first conference media event Tuesday. Baranczyk, fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance in her debut season, showed up flanked by Taylor Robertson, Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa — three members of the experienced core her Sooners return in 2022-23.

Baranczyk came to Norman last year with nine successful seasons in charge at Drake and a stint as a Big 12 assistant under her belt. Still, she explained, the level of play in the conference was the thing that most surprised her in Year 1, when OU finished fourth in the league standings.

“I don't know if I understood how good the league was a year ago, to be honest,” Baranczyk said. “Some of these players, you recruit them in high school but you don't realize how much college training and having a system does for them. I knew it was good. I didn't know how good.”

Hoyt, who spent the last five seasons at Kansas City, also carries Big 12 coaching experience having served as an assistant at Kansas State from 2014-17. As she prepares for Year 1 in the Big 12, she’s leaning on prior relationships with Kansas State’s Jeff Mittie and West Virginia’s Dawn Plitzuweit.

“Jeff is still a very dear friend of mine. In fact, I had to text him yesterday and ask what are you wearing tomorrow (to the event),” Hoyt said. “That’s my guy. He’s been so good to me. … Dawn and I coached against each other for the last couple of years in the Summit League. She’s someone that I really respect as well.”

In Baranczyk, coaching about 85 miles south of Stillwater, Hoyt has more support, as well.

“One of her former players was my graduate assistant," Hoyt said. “So we were really able to connect years ago. She’s been incredibly kind and welcoming to me.”

Sooners’ returning core

Between Robertson, Williams and Llanusa — OU’s representatives in Kansas City — and fellow Sooners Liz Scott, Kennedy Tucker and Kelbie Washington, OU returns 141 starts from a year ago.

That experienced returning group is part of why the Sooners were picked to finish third in the league’s preseason poll ahead of Baranczyk’s second season.

“I think this year it's been really fun to push them each individually a little bit more because they already have the collective feel,” she said. “They already know that chemistry is important. They already know that the team has to be great. And so for us to be able to push them each individually to get better has only helped the bigger picture.”

For Baranczyk’s players, that experience and familiarity is helping, too.

“I think our experience and our depth plays a huge part in just being able to have everybody in the core back,” Robertson said. “A lot of teams can’t say that they have that. That helps build on what we did last year in Year 1.”

“(Baranczyk) is able to push us individually a little bit more and we’re able to teach just as much as she can, too,” Williams said. “So we can experiment a little bit within the offense and also teach the younger players the different reads that we make and even how to get better individually.”

Cowgirls focused inward

Oklahoma State’s place at No. 9 in the league’s preseason poll is reflective of a program that won three Big 12 games a year ago and enters this season under new leadership.

Hoyt isn’t bothered by that.

“We really don't care about anything outside our walls, honestly. I mean, we just really focus on us. We’ve kind of talked about just me vs me and us vs us and just focusing on proving ourselves right, not so much proving other people wrong.”

Her players aren’t either.

“You just get lost in the process if you focus too much on what other people think about you,” Alnatas said.

“If you know you work hard every day, that’s all you really have to fall back on,” said De Lapp.

New home in Stillwater

Alnatas transferred to OSU after three seasons in Kansas City with Hoyt, including a senior year in which she averaged 18.6 points and 5.3 assists in 32 starts in 2021-22.

And if you ask for her appraisal of Stillwater, she'll give it to you.

“There is so much nothing to do in Stillwater," Alnatas said.

Let her elaborate.

"But here’s the beauty of it: you have time to spend with yourself," she continued. "And for me that was a pretty big thing and I think I needed that. To actually look at myself in the mirror and actually grow. Not just as a basketball player but as a person as well.

“The community there, you feel it. You know there’s something about Stillwater. You really feel it. It’s really cool.”

Keeping up with the Joneses

Iowa State senior Ashley Joens is the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year on the team picked to win the league in the conference's preseason. In 2022-23, her sister Aubrey Joens will enter the rotation with the Sooners in Norman after two seasons alongside her sister at Iowa State.

What can OU fans expect from the transfer guard, who knocked down 62 three-points last year?

“She's going to shoot and she’s going to shoot the ball really well," her sister Ashley said Tuesday.

The Joenses will face off twice in conference play in 2023; first in Norman on Jan. 8 and later that month in Ames on Jan. 28. The meetings will mark the first time the sisters have played against each other in organized competition, but it will be far from their first battle.

“Whenever we’re both home we’ll play one-on-one and it usually ends up too physical and my dad has to tell us to switch who’s guarding who," the older Joens sister said.