Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship

When: Thursday, March 9 – Sunday, March 12

Where: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.

2022 champion: Texas

Favorite

Texas (23-8, 14-4 Big 12): After sharing the regular season crown with Oklahoma, the defending conference champion Longhorns are favored in this year’s iteration.

Top-seeded Texas is powered by DeYona Gaston and Rori Harmon, who both earned spots on the All-Big 12 first team with Harmon named the defensive player of the year. UT enters having won 10 of its last 12 games. The Longhorns return to Kansas City slightly favored to repeat as conference champions.

What’s possible for OSU (20-10, 10-8)

After being picked to finish ninth in the conference, the Cowgirls strung together a strong 20-win season under first-year coach Jacie Hoyt and enter as a No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. OSU has already solidified a spot in the NCAA Tournament but a run could elevate its position.

What’s possible for OU (24-5, 14-4)

The Sooners could capture their first Big 12 Tournament title since 2007, entering as the No. 2 seed after sharing the regular season conference championship with Texas. OU might have to do it without top scorer Madi Williams, who exited early in the Sooners' regular season finale against OSU with an injury, but a good showing could bump the Sooners into a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament, allowing them to host regional play.

Other teams to watch



Iowa State (19-9, 11-7): Entering as the No. 3 seed, Iowa State claims the conference’s player of the year in Ashley Joens, who is averaging 21 points on 41.8% shooting. Even despite losing two of their last four games, the Cyclones recorded wins against top seeds Oklahoma and Texas during the regular season, meaning ISU could play spoiler in Kansas City.

West Virginia (19-10, 10-8): The Mountaineers recorded six wins against teams ranked in the top 50 of the NET projected to be in the tournament, including most recently a win against Baylor and could continue to add to the resume against Oklahoma State in the opening game. West Virginia is led by JJ Quinerly, who’s averaging 14.2 points a game.

Baylor (19-11, 10-8): With freshman of the year Shaylee Gonzales – who’s averaging 9.5 rebounds a game – paired with the scoring prowess of first-team selection Sarah Andrews, the Bears’ went 3-3 against the top three seeds in the regular season.

Players to watch



Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas: The 6-foot-6 center ranks seventh in the conference in points (15.1), first in rebounds (12.3) and first in blocks (3.1) per game. Along with teammate Zakiyah Franklin, Jackson earned a nod on the All-Big 12 first team, and could be crucial in the Jayhawks making a run in the tournament.

Gabby Gregory, Kansas State: The former Holland Hall prospect who transferred to KSU from Oklahoma this past offseason, Gregory set career-highs this year in points, field goals made, 3-pointers field goals and steals. Despite the No. 9 seed in the tournament, the Wildcats could play upset with Gregory ranking second in the conference at 18.7 points per game.

Bre’Amber Scott, Texas Tech: A member of the All-Big 12 first team, Scott keeps the No. 8 Red Raiders in contention in Kansas City. With 16.7 points a game, TTU’s offense runs through Scott, who’s 79.3% free-throw percentage ranks in the top 10 of the conference.