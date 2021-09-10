Big 12 unanimously approves BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston

“The Big 12 Conference has been among the best football leagues in the country for the past 25 years,” Gundy said in a statement. “The additions of these four programs will allow us to introduce our brand of football to fans in new locations. I welcome the new conference members and look forward to competing against them while maintaining competition with our long-standing league members. We have the best of both worlds”

Boynton, OSU’s men’s basketball coach, followed with a statement of his own.

“I look forward to the future of Big 12 basketball,” Boynton said. “...While our league has been the most competitive from top to bottom during my four years as head coach, adding UCF, Houston, BYU, and Cincinnati will enhance that competitiveness even more.”

In the wake of the Big 12's expansion plan, the AAC — Tulsa's athletic home — loses three of its largest and most successful programs in UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. With Houston and UCF exiting, TU now stands as the winningest remaining school in the league with 20 conference titles.

In a statement Friday, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco wished the three departing school "success in the future" and pointed to their jumps to the Big 12 a validation of progress the AAC has made in its national standing.