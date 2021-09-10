Big 12 unanimously approves BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston

Fifty-one days after the first reports of Oklahoma and Texas' plans to leave for the SEC, the Big 12 completed its expansion process by extending invitations to four schools Friday morning.
BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston are set to become the newest members of the league following an affirmative vote from the Big 12's Board of Directors and approval from the conference's eight remaining members, per a Big 12 release. OU and Texas were not involved in the voting process.
During a conference Zoom call Friday, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said BYU — an FBS independent — will join the league in 2023. UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, all members of the American Athletic Conference, are expected to arrive no later than July 1, 2024 and could arrive with BYU in 2023, Bowlsby said.
Per AAC bylaws, departing members must give 27 months notice and pay a $10 million penalty for exiting. The Cougars’ other athletic programs compete in the West Coast Conference and BYU is in line to pay the conference a $500,000 penalty for joining the Big 12 in 2023.
OU and Texas have agreed to join the SEC in July of 2025 following the expiration of the Big 12’s grant of rights and have publicly expressed a willingness to remain in the conference until then, meaning the Big 12 could grow as large as 14 teams in 2023. Under the current agreement, Big 12 schools are required to give 27 months notice of departure, OU and Texas could face fees nearing $80 million for leaving unless they negotiate an early exit with the conference.
Among the eight remaining members, Oklahoma State gained four future conference counterparts Friday and OSU leaders from president Dr. Kayse Shrum, athletic director Chad Weiberg and coaches Mike Gundy and Mike Boynton released statements on the expansion news.
“I joined my fellow presidents from Big 12 universities this morning to accept membership applications from four respected universities with impressive athletic traditions into the Big 12 athletic conference,” Shurm said. “Today's vote represents the first of many steps to take place over the next couple of years. I am enthusiastic about the future of Oklahoma State University athletics as part of the reimagined Big 12 with the addition of Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Houston, and the University of Cincinnati, which creates an impressive geographical footprint.”
Weiberg stepped into his role on July 1 just weeks before OU and Texas announced their exit plans, and along with Shrum and others spoke publicly about the “good position” OSU held during the realignment process.
"The Big 12 will remain a nationally strong league that will continue to provide current and future OSU student-athletes the opportunity to compete for championships at the highest level,” he said in a statement.
On Monday, Gundy spoke extensively about the prospect of Big 12 expansion and the four schools approved Friday, citing national prominence, television and commercial markets and on-field success as attractive traits each brings with them to the league. On Friday, he referred to the impending arrivals of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston as “the best of both worlds”.
“The Big 12 Conference has been among the best football leagues in the country for the past 25 years,” Gundy said in a statement. “The additions of these four programs will allow us to introduce our brand of football to fans in new locations. I welcome the new conference members and look forward to competing against them while maintaining competition with our long-standing league members. We have the best of both worlds”
Boynton, OSU’s men’s basketball coach, followed with a statement of his own.
“I look forward to the future of Big 12 basketball,” Boynton said. “...While our league has been the most competitive from top to bottom during my four years as head coach, adding UCF, Houston, BYU, and Cincinnati will enhance that competitiveness even more.”
In the wake of the Big 12's expansion plan, the AAC — Tulsa's athletic home — loses three of its largest and most successful programs in UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. With Houston and UCF exiting, TU now stands as the winningest remaining school in the league with 20 conference titles.
In a statement Friday, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco wished the three departing school "success in the future" and pointed to their jumps to the Big 12 a validation of progress the AAC has made in its national standing.
"Today's news confirms what we have said all along regarding our status as a power conference," Aresco said. "The irony that three of our schools are being asked to take the place of the two marquee schools which are leaving the Big 12 is not lost on us. Our conference was targeted for exceeding expectations in a system that wasn't designed to accomodate our success.