Big 12 spring meetings notebook: An NCAA without football, a noncommittal Texas and hope for the future

IRVING, Texas — The most interesting nugget from commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s end-of-day-two summary from Big 12 spring meetings Thursday?

“We spent some time talking about the national football environment. You know, there’s been a lot of talk lately about having the sport of football outside the NCAA in some fashion,” he said, “maybe under the CFP (College Football Playoff), maybe under some other organization. We spent the last hour and a half of the day talking about that.”

That isn’t too surprising when we consider the recent name, image and likeness explosion on the college football market in particular, mixed with exploding coaches salaries that have been prevalent for years, and with exploding football revenues that have been prevalent even longer.

It isn’t surprising, but it’s fascinating nonetheless. Especially coming from a commissioner who has been seen as something of a traditionalist over his Big 12 tenure.

“I can’t say that I’m an advocate for it,” Bowlsby said of a college football break-off. “But I do think it’s worth having a conversation. It’s been run up by the flagpole by the Knight Commission, and it’s been run up the flagpole by some folks in the Big Ten.

“Jamie Pollard (Iowa State’s athletic director) was on a conference call where it was discussed. He brought it back and he and I talked about it. And then we put it on the (Big 12 meetings) agenda for a conversation.

“I don’t know that I think it’s a great idea. I don’t know that it’s a bad idea. I just think it’s worth doing deep dive on it.

“I think one of the things that’s true is if you think you’re going to start a new organization and leave your troubles behind, you’re probably sadly mistaken. You’re going to drag a lot of the lawsuits and a lot of the issues along with you. You have to keep your eyes wide open. Different is not necessarily better.

“But I think it’s certainly worth a conversation.”

And how was the conversation received by Big 12 membership?

“A mixed bag,” Bowlsby said. “We’re talking about a lot of things that wouldn’t have previously gained any traction whatsoever, and because of the challenges that are ever-present right now, and the disarray in which we find ourselves, I just think some things that might have been considered way out of the box previously might get some traction now.

“It’ll be an interesting conversation.”

Hope for the future

Big 12 athletic directors, presidents and chancellors all sat for a two-hour branding program Thursday morning, as a means to give members a feel for how the league will be presented, and received, when BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati join soon.

“I think what we found out in large measure is that both inside the Big 12 footprint and outside the Big 12 footprint, our membership going forward is viewed very positively,” Bowlsby said. “We did a lot of slicing and dicing of the data based upon demographics. And the new conference alignment really tests well in the 18-to-44 age range. There’s a very positive perspective on that. Of course, that’s tomorrow’s fans ...

“You don’t just move on without any impact from losing Oklahoma and Texas. But I think we’ve done exceedingly well with four new members.”

Nothing to see here

One day after OU athletic director Joe Castiglione stuck to a targeted Big 12-to-SEC transition date of July 1, 2025, for his university, Texas AD Chris Del Conte was asked Thursday if anything could change that scenario for his school.

“That’s just conjecture,” he said. “We just plan what we’re planning on. There’s always conversations that are above my pay grade. We’re just piling on moving forward and with our coaches keeping everything focused right now.”

