OKLAHOMA CITY — After surrendering four runs in the top of the seventh inning, Oklahoma State lost 8-7 against Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

OSU (41-14) entered the seventh inning leading 6-4, but after allowing four hits and committing a crucial error, the Jayhawks strung together four runs to retake the lead.

The Cowgirls threatened in the bottom of the inning, scoring one run off a Taylor Tuck triple, but fell short of completing a comeback.

After initially starting Thursday night, inclement weather postponed the game until Friday morning, with KU (25-26) leading 3-1 in the fourth inning.

After resuming, OSU would escape the fourth without allowing a run despite the bases being loaded, and took the lead on a three-run homer by Katelynn Carwile.

Errors plagued OSU’s defense, with the unit committing four across the game.

OSU will learn postseason details on Sunday during the NCAA Selection Show.

Big 12 Tournament

ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

(5) Iowa State 8, (4) Baylor 1

(2) Texas 7, Texas Tech 6 (8 innings)

Friday

(6) Kansas 8, (3) Oklahoma State 7

(1) Oklahoma vs. (5) Iowa State, 2 p.m., ESPNU

(2) Texas) v. (6) Kansas, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday

Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2