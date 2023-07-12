ARLINGTON, Texas – Because of his business acumen, his out-of-the-box imagination and his seemingly limitless energy, Brett Yormark seems to be the perfect commissioner for this chapter in Big 12 Conference history.

Unfortunately, Yormark is so impressive that other organizations may attempt to steal this 56-year-old dynamo. He could run any company, in or out of the sports world. Sprinkled within his professional history was a three-year period of having been the CEO and president of business operations and strategy with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment agency.

After it was announced in July 2021 that OU and Texas would be transferring to the SEC, and before Yormark was introduced as the Big 12’s new commissioner in August 2022, there was a sense that the Big 12 was in Big Trouble – doomed to a much less lucrative next media-rights situation.

Less than 100 days after Yormark became the Big 12 boss, he successfully negotiated with Fox and ESPN a six-year, $2.28 billion television deal for 2025-31.

“During last year’s (Big 12 Media Days) event, I announced that the Big 12 was open for business,” Yormark said on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium. “Since then, we’ve jumped ahead of the line and extended TV agreements with existing partners through 2031, creating tremendous stability and clarity for this conference.”

Also, he added, “we accelerated the Texas-and-OU withdrawal, which was a win-win for all parties.”

This week, OU and Texas are Big 12 Media Days participants for the final time. As of July 1, 2024, the Sooners and Longhorns are members of the Southeastern Conference.

“(Yormark) is the most innovative commissioner in all of sports right now,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “Everything now is about marketing, sales and promotions. He came in and solidified a Fox-ESPN deal through 2031.

“If he doesn’t do that, nothing else matters.”

Yormark announced a contract extension that continues the Big 12-AT&T Stadium partnership through 2030. The Dallas Cowboys’ stadium hosted the Big 12 Championship football game in 2009, 2010 and since 2017.

During his State of the Conference address on Wednesday, Yormark stated the importance of continuing “to live at the intersection of culture and sports.”

“It's been a great first year as Big 12 commissioner,” Yormark said, “and I am blessed to be in this position. Our future is very, very bright.”

A much-discussed topic here has been the possibility of Big 12 expansion, and more specifically the addition of current Pac-12 schools like Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

During the 2023-24 sports calendar, the Big 12 will be a 14-team league that includes newcomers Cincinnati, BYU, UCF and Houston.

“As I've always said, I love the composition of this conference right now,” Yormark said. “The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible. If we stay at 12 (schools), we’re perfectly fine with that.

“If the opportunity presents itself where there's something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives . . . then we're certainly going to pursue it.”