The virtual football Big 12 media days that were scheduled to start on July 20 has been pushed to Aug. 3.
The Big 12 Conference released a statement on Wednesday about the date change.
“As everyone is aware, our head coaches and student-athletes have not been able to collectively engage in organized team functions since athletics activities were suspended in March,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “We felt it was prudent to give coaches a chance to re-acclimate with their teams prior to participating in our annual season preview event,”
The Big 12 will be releasing a revised version of the original virtual schedule in the coming days.