College football fans in our state can look forward to Sept. 12 as the proposed start date for games in the 2020 season.
Oklahoma will open its 2020 football schedule with a Sept. 12 home game against Missouri State. In Stillwater, the Cowboys will entertain Tulsa. Both contests are the only nonconference meetings on their respective schedules.
The Big 12 released its schedule on Wednesday morning, one day after league presidents and chancellors voted to press forward with plans to continue fall sports this fall.
OU will have two off weeks during conference play, which begins on Sept. 26 with a home game against Kansas State. Oklahoma’s first road game will be Oct. 3 at Iowa State.
The annual OU-Texas game will be played Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners are the designated home team in the contest.
The Bedlam contest will be played on Nov. 21 in Norman.
OSU begins conference play with a home game against West Virginia on Sept. 26. The Cowboys' first road game will be Oct. 3 at Kansas.
The Cowboys will host Texas on Oct. 31. Oklahoma State will end the regular season with a Dec. 5 game at TCU.
The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners have played and won all three title games since the league reinstated the postseason game.
All dates are subject to change, with kickoff and television times released in the future.
OU’s 2020 schedule
Sept. 12: Missouri State
Sept. 26: Kansas State
Oct. 3: at Iowa State
Oct. 10: Texas (Dallas)
Oct. 24: at TCU
Oct. 31: at Texas Tech
Nov. 7: Kansas
Nov. 21: Oklahoma State
Nov. 28: at West Virginia
Dec. 5: Baylor
OSU's 2020 schedule
Sept. 12: Tulsa
Sept. 26: West Virginia
Oct. 3: at Kansas
Oct. 17: at Baylor
Oct. 24: Iowa State
Oct. 31: Texas
Nov. 7: at Kansas State
Nov. 21: at Oklahoma
Nov. 28: Texas Tech
Dec. 5: at TCU
Big 12 football: 2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
