College football fans in our state can look forward to Sept. 12 as the proposed start date for games in the 2020 season.

Oklahoma will open its 2020 football schedule with a Sept. 12 home game against Missouri State. In Stillwater, the Cowboys will entertain Tulsa. Both contests are the only nonconference meetings on their respective schedules.

The Big 12 released its schedule on Wednesday morning, one day after league presidents and chancellors voted to press forward with plans to continue fall sports this fall.

OU will have two off weeks during conference play, which begins on Sept. 26 with a home game against Kansas State. Oklahoma’s first road game will be Oct. 3 at Iowa State.

The annual OU-Texas game will be played Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners are the designated home team in the contest.

The Bedlam contest will be played on Nov. 21 in Norman.

OSU begins conference play with a home game against West Virginia on Sept. 26. The Cowboys' first road game will be Oct. 3 at Kansas.

The Cowboys will host Texas on Oct. 31. Oklahoma State will end the regular season with a Dec. 5 game at TCU.

The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners have played and won all three title games since the league reinstated the postseason game.

All dates are subject to change, with kickoff and television times released in the future.

OU’s 2020 schedule

Sept. 12: Missouri State

Sept. 26: Kansas State

Oct. 3: at Iowa State

Oct. 10: Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 24: at TCU

Oct. 31: at Texas Tech

Nov. 7: Kansas

Nov. 21: Oklahoma State

Nov. 28: at West Virginia

Dec. 5: Baylor

OSU's 2020 schedule

Sept. 12: Tulsa

Sept. 26: West Virginia

Oct. 3: at Kansas

Oct. 17: at Baylor

Oct. 24: Iowa State

Oct. 31: Texas

Nov. 7: at Kansas State

Nov. 21: at Oklahoma

Nov. 28: Texas Tech

Dec. 5: at TCU

