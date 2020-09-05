Big 12 preview: Power rankings and five players to watch

Big 12 Power Poll

1. Oklahoma: Can the Sooners win a sixth consecutive conference crown and make a fourth consecutive CFP appearance? The odds are in their favor.

2. Oklahoma State: Some outstanding playmakers on offense, plus a mature defense could result in a march to the Big 12 championship game.

3. Texas: The Longhorns have an experienced quarterback in Sam Ehlinger, but they need improvement on defense for a second straight league title-game appearance.

4. Iowa State: Matt Campbell begins his fifth season in Ames with key offensive weapons in Brock Purdy, tight end Charlie Kolar and leading rusher Breece Hall.

5. Baylor: New head coach Dave Aranda brings a solid resume, including a national championship ring following last season’s run by LSU.

6. TCU: A losing record last season (5-7) will provide motivation for Gary Patterson’s crew. The defense is expected to anchor the team.

7. Kansas State: The Wildcats lost their entire offensive line, as well as key playmakers on offense. Look for the Wildcats to rebuild in 2020.