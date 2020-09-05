Big 12 preview: Power rankings and five players to watch

Big 12 Power Poll
1. Oklahoma: Can the Sooners win a sixth consecutive conference crown and make a fourth consecutive CFP appearance? The odds are in their favor.
2. Oklahoma State: Some outstanding playmakers on offense, plus a mature defense could result in a march to the Big 12 championship game.
3. Texas: The Longhorns have an experienced quarterback in Sam Ehlinger, but they need improvement on defense for a second straight league title-game appearance.
4. Iowa State: Matt Campbell begins his fifth season in Ames with key offensive weapons in Brock Purdy, tight end Charlie Kolar and leading rusher Breece Hall.
5. Baylor: New head coach Dave Aranda brings a solid resume, including a national championship ring following last season’s run by LSU.
6. TCU: A losing record last season (5-7) will provide motivation for Gary Patterson’s crew. The defense is expected to anchor the team.
7. Kansas State: The Wildcats lost their entire offensive line, as well as key playmakers on offense. Look for the Wildcats to rebuild in 2020.
8. West Virginia: Scoring was difficult for the Mountaineers, who averaged just 20.6 points per game in 2019. Can former OU quarterback Austin Kendall come through this season?
9. Texas Tech: Running back SaRodorick Thompson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma will look to anchor Matt Wells’ offensive attack.
10. Kansas: Les Miles enters his second season with plenty of work in front of him. Running back Pooka Williams is one of the conference’s best at the position.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sam Ehlinger, Texas: The senior quarterback has one more season to guide Texas to a league title. He ranked fourth nationally in total offense last season with 4,326 yards.
Brock Purdy, Iowa State: The junior quarterback rewrote the Cyclones’ record book by throwing for 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019.
Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas: One of the nation’s top running backs, he has rushed for 2,186 yards in his first two seasons.
Darius Stills, West Virginia: Stills is the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year after registering 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a junior defensive lineman.
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State: The Norman North High School graduate is an Associated Press second-team preseason All-American. The junior tight end had 51 catches for 697 yards last year.
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
