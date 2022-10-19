Big 12 men’s notebook: Why the league’s coaches voted OU’s Grant Sherfield the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Coaches talk about OU’s Sherfield

The Big 12 Conference announced Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield as its Preseason Newcomer of the Year, as voted by the league’s coaches.

“It shows the respect he’s gotten for what he’s done,” Sooners coach Porter Moser said at Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff Wednesday.

Sherfield committed to OU out of the transfer portal this offseason after testing the NBA Draft waters and is set to step into a significant role in the Sooners’ backcourt in 2022-23. The 6-foot-2 point guard comes to Norman after two years at Nevada, where he averaged 19.1 points and 6.4 assists per game a year ago. Sherfield began his college career at Wichita State in 2019.

The league’s coaches did not reveal their individual votes. But here’s what they said about the Sooners’ new guard in Kansas City:

“I’ve watched Grant for a long time — I actually recruited him when I was an assistant for Brad (Underwood),” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton. “I always thought he was super talented. I coached against him when he was at Wichita State. “I’ve known him really for a while. He’s a really, really good scorer. He’s obviously put up really, really good numbers his whole career.”

“We saw Grant play in high school,” Texas’ Chris Beard said. “Good player. Explosive guard. He’s kind of what guards in this league are all about. Athleticism plays on both ends. He can obviously score the ball.”

“Talented guy,” the brief Bob Huggins of West Virginia said.

“We know a lot about him.” said Baylor’s Scott Drew. “He’s somebody that is capable. He will get buckets in a hurry and we’ve enjoyed following him and seeing him grow and improve and I know he had a great year last year. Great addition for the Big 12.”

As for Sherfield himself? The preseason honor came out as a surprise.

“I wasn’t expecting anything, honestly,” he said. “I’m just thankful for anything I receive in life. If that’s what they feel, I just gotta go out there and just keep putting the work in and keep staying consistent so I can help this team as much as I can.”

Boynton glad to be back

The last time Boynton visited the T-Mobile Center, for the 2022 Big 12 Tournament, OSU’s coach sat behind an ESPN studio desk and tried his hand at television.

Back in the same building Wednesday, he opened with a joke.

“Hopefully the next time I’m in this building I’m actually coaching my team in the conference championship this year as opposed to working as kind of a partner with you guys in the media,” Boynton quipped.

NCAA penalties barred Boynton and the Cowboys from postseason play including the conference tournament in the 2021-22 season. So, with his team sidelined last March, Boynton appeared at the event as part of ESPN’s pregame and halftime coverage team instead.

“The closest I’ve ever come was pretending to be Stuart Scott,” Boynton said at the time. “The ‘SportsCenter’ highlight deal and some of his notable sayings.”

OSU is cleared for postseason play in 2022-23, so Boynton can count on returning to the bench in Kansas City come March.

Cowboy experience

With 12 upperclassmen on his roster in 2022-23, Boynton feels he has more experience at his disposal than in any season since his first in 2017.

“My first year I didn’t have any freshman,” Boynton said. “Mitch Solomon. Jeff Carroll. Tavarius Shine. Those guys were all seniors. This team has that level of experience in terms of true games.”

Leading that veteran group for Boynton’s Cowboys is a returning core that includes presumed starters Avery Anderson, Bryce Thompson, Moussa Cisse and Kalib Boone. On the bench, there’s Chris Harris, Tyreek Smith and Woody Newton. And from the portal, OSU bolstered itself further with senior transfer Caleb Asberry and John-Michael Wright.

Boynton hopes all of that experience will pay off when the Cowboys dive into Big 12 play in 2023.

“It makes you feel good that you won’t be in shock and awe when you go into Lubbock and there’s 20,000 people saying all kinds of wild stuff to you,” he said.

Harmon finds a new home

The past few years have been a winding road. But at long last, former Sooners guard De’Vion Harmon feels like he’s exactly where he’s supposed to be at Texas Tech.

“I think I’ve landed in the best place possible,” Harmon said Wednesday. “It’s been an at times crazy, crazy journey. Different. But you learn from everything. I learned from my time at OU. my two years. I learned from my one year at Oregon last year.

“I’m really at peace.”

Harmon made 45 starts with the Sooners from 2019-21 before transferring to Oregon following his sophomore season in Norman. He posted 7.4 points per game with the Ducks in the 2021-22 season but jumped into the portal once again at the end of it.

For his third school in four years, Harmon looked toward his home in Denton, Texas and settled on a Texas Tech program that was picked to finish tied for fifth in the league’s preseason poll.

Cleared to play as a second-time transfer and closer to home, Harmon is ready to write his next chapter in Lubbock.

“I have a great support system around me,” he said. ”It’s different when you have your family right and you have that type of love around you. They’re all close now.”