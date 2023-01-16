Big 12 men’s basketball rankings: Longhorns, Cyclones, Bears climb; WVU and Texas Tech sit firmly in conference cellar

The Big 12 delivered again in Week 2. Among the offerings around the league this week? No. 2 Kansas at No. 13 Kansas State. No. 7 Texas at No. 12 Iowa State. Bedlam in Stillwater. No. 14 TCU pays a visit to Allen Fieldhouse.

Buckle up.

1. Kansas (16-0, 5-0 Big 12)

Last week (1): A come-from-behind win over the Sooners before outlasting Iowa State

This week: Away: Kansas State (1/17), Home: TCU (1/21)

There’s a pattern emerging for the Jayhawks. Big 12 opponents are playing Kansas close inside Allen Fieldhouse.

OSU gave the Jayhawks their first home scare in the Cowboys' 69-67 defeat in Lawrence on Dec. 31. Last week, the Sooners held a double-digit lead before unraveling in the final five minutes of a 79-75 loss and it was K.J. Adams’ late basket that was the difference in a 62-60 win over the Cyclones.

Point: Kansas has yet to cover a spread at home in Big 12 play with three wins by a combined margin of eight points. Counterpoint: Bill Self is 302-16 at home as the Jayhawks’ coach.

2. Texas (15-2, 4-1)

Last week (4): Wins over TCU, Texas Tech

This week: Away: Iowa State (1/17), West Virginia (1/21)

The Longhorns erased an 18-point deficit to storm back and top TCU at the Moody Center on Wednesday. TCU's advantage marked the largest gap a Texas team has closed since a 22-point comeback against OU on Feb. 27, 2013.

The Rodney Terry-led Longhorns’ overall scoring margin of 15.5 in 2022-23 leads the Big 12. In five league games, however, Texas sits fifth with a margin of 0.8.

3. Iowa State (13-3, 4-1)

Last week (3): A 34-point win against Texas Tech before the two-point loss at Kansas

This week: Home: Texas (1/17), Away: OSU (1/21)

Fifth-year guard Gabe Kalschuer has the Cyclones again hanging with the very best in the nation’s most competitive conference.

After sinking the game-winner at TCU on Jan. 7, the former Minnesota transfer returned to drop 25 in Iowa State’s rout of Texas Tech and knocked down four 3-pointers as part of a 23-point in the narrow loss at Kansas.

At 48.5% in five games, no Big 12 shooter has been more accurate from 3-point range than Kalschuer and he’s got the Cyclones back hovering around the upper reaches of the AP Top 25.

4. Kansas State (15-2, 4-1)

Last week (2): Topped Oklahoma State before a 14-point loss at TCU

This week: Home: Kansas (1/17), Texas Tech (1/21)

We’re splitting hairs here between the Cyclones and Wildcats. The Big 12 will have us doing that from now to mid-March. Iowa State's loss to Kansas looks better than Kansas State’s defeat in Fort Worth.

Nonetheless, Jerome Tang’s Wildcats are making for one of the best night-in, night-out watches in the league. If you missed Markquis Nowell’s lob to Keyontae Johnson last week, put down the newspaper or your device and go watch it ASAP.

5. TCU (14-3, 3-2)

Last week (5): Bounced back to beat Kansas State after a loss at Texas

This week: Away: West Virginia (1/18), Kansas (1/21)

Here’s West Virginia coach Bob Huggins Monday on Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs: "I think it's the most talented team he's had at TCU."

Huggins is talking about the team that suffered tight losses to Iowa State and at Texas before dropping Kansas State, 82-68. With Mike Miles (19.0 PPG) and Emanuel Miller (14.7), TCU is one of two programs featuring two of the Big 12’s top-10 leading scorers.

6. Baylor (12-5, 2-3)

Last week (8): Back-to-back wins over West Virginia and OSU

This week: Away: Texas Tech (1/17), OU (1/21)

In the midst of its first 0-3 start to Big 12 play since 2006, Baylor fell out of the AP Top 25 last Monday for the first time in 65 weeks. With wins over West Virginia and OSU, the Bears climbed back to the middle of the Big 12 pack and to No. 21 in the national poll Monday morning.

Order, somewhat, restored in Waco.

7. Oklahoma (11-6, 2-3)

Last week (7): Squandered a 10-point lead at Kansas, held off West Virginia at home

This week: Away: OSU (1/18), Home: Baylor (1/21)

The Sooners sit level with Baylor at 2-3 in the league. Bears get the edge for beating one of the non-winless Big 12 programs.

Of concern? Big 12 opponents are outscoring the Sooners 69-46 in the final five minutes of regulation. None of OU’s league games have been decided by more than five points.

8. Oklahoma State (9-8, 1-4)

Last week (6): Rallied but fell short at Kansas State, lost by 16 at Baylor

This week: Home: OU (1/18), Iowa State (1/21)

A bright conference start for the Pokes has turned to three-consecutive losses, including two by double-digits.

Coinciding with that losing streak? The absence of big man Moussa Cisse. The Big 12’s top shot blocker has missed each of OSU’s last three games with an ankle injury.

Cisse’s return timeline is murky and the Cowboys could surely use his presence as they look to kick the streak with visits from OU and Iowa State ahead this week. On Monday, Mike Boynton would not say if his star center would return for Bedlam.

9. West Virginia (10-7, 0-5)

Last week (10): Home loss to Baylor, battled OU to the wire in Norman

This week: Home: TCU (1/18), Texas (1/21)

The Mountaineers are close. Four of their five conference losses have come by seven points or less. Only Baylor is attempting more free throws among Big 12 teams than West Virginia, but 50% performances from the foul line like the one the Mountaineers turned in at OU won’t help them get over the hump.

10. Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5)

Last week (9): A 34-point loss at Iowa State, two-point defeat at Texas

This week: Home: Baylor (1/17), Away: Kansas State (1/21)

If nothing else, Texas Tech has range.

The Red Raiders have proven themselves good enough to take Kansas and Texas to the wire. They’ve also shown perfectly capable of suffering hefty defeats like their 84-50 loss at Iowa State.

Does league win No. 1 lie ahead this week against ranked Baylor and Kansas State teams?