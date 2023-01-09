Big 12 men’s basketball rankings: Kansas, K-State and Iowa State lead the pack after parody-packed opening week

Broadly expected to be men’s college basketball’s most competitive, least predictable league in 2022-2023, the Big 12 did nothing to dispel that impression in its first week of play. If anything, the league’s 10 teams bolstered the notion last week.

Some stats and facts to back that up:

Via CJ Moore of The Athletic: Of the 15 league games played this past week, nine ended regulation tied or settled by one possession. That includes three Oklahoma games and Oklahoma State’s 69-67 loss to Kansas on Dec. 31.

Big 12 road teams went 5-0 on Saturday. That road dominance included three wins by five points or more; OU over Texas Tech (68-63), Texas over OSU (56-46) and Kansas over West Virginia (76-62).

At No. 60, Texas Tech sits as the lowest ranked Big 12 team in the NCAA NET rankings. The conference’s average NET rankings of 27.2 leads the nation by a wide margin.

As of the end of play Sunday, KenPom had nine of the 10 Big 12 programs ranked inside the top-40. Packed tightly between No. 26 and No. 33 in those rankings are Kansas State, Baylor, OSU, Iowa State, Oklahoma and TCU.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi projected eight Big 12 teams to the NCAA Tournament in his latest postseason projection released on Jan. 6 with the remaining teams — OU and Texas Tech — on the bubble.

No league has ever sent more than 70% of its teams to the NCAA Tournament, but the Big 12 might be on its way in 2022-23. At least one Big 12 coach thinks all 10 programs could make the field.

“There’s this notion that you can’t have the whole league make it to the tournament,” OSU’s Mike Boynton said this past week. “And until someone shows me that there’s a rule against it, then I think we need to stop saying that.”

“If the 10 teams in our league are good enough to make it, they should make it.”

1 -- Kansas (14-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Last week: Tight wins over OSU and Texas Tech followed by a 14-point victory against West Virginia.

This week: Home: OU (1/10), No. 25 Iowa State (1/14)

The defending national champions erased a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Cowboys and held off a second half charge from Texas Tech before thrashing the Mountaineers on the road over the weekend. Junior forward Jalen Wilson scored 14 and pulled down 14 rebounds in Morgantown.

The Jayhawks’ seventh-ranked Big 12 offense faces two of the league’s top three scoring defenses this week.

2 -- Kansas State (14-1, 3-0)

Last week: OT wins vs West Virginia and Baylor, 13-point rout at Texas

This week: Home: OSU (1/10), Away: TCU (1/14)

Former Little Rock transfer Markquis Nowell’s performances last week: 23 points and 10 assists against West Virginia. 36 and 9 at Texas. 32 and 14 at Baylor.

Jerome Tang’s Wildcats have three straight AP Top 25 wins and are off to their best start in 64 years. Nowell is a big reason why.

3 -- Iowa State (12-2, 3-0)

Last week: 15-point victory vs Baylor, wins at OU and TCU by a combined margin of five points.

This week: Home: Texas Tech (1/10), Away: Kansas (10/14)

The same Iowa State team that opened a 25-7 lead in Norman last Wednesday trailed 27-25 only 8:34 later. The Cyclones pulled that game out 63-60, then handed TCU its first league defeat. T.J. Otzelberger’s squad is 4-0 in games decided by five points or fewer this season.

4 -- Texas (13-2, 2-1)

Last week: 13-point defeat to Kansas State, wins at OU and OSU

This week: Home: TCU (1/11), Texas Tech (1/14)

In the same week the Longhorns fired coach Chris Beard for cause following his arrest on felony domestic assault charges, Texas picked up road wins in Norman and Stillwater. Interim head coach Rodney Terry is now in charge in Austin leading the Big 12’s top scoring offense (82.3 PPG).

5 -- TCU (13-2, 2-1)

Last week: Wins over Texas Tech and Baylor, home loss to Iowa State

This week: Away: Texas (1/11), Home: Kansas State (1/14)

The Horned Frogs held the same 13-1 record as the TCU football program that’ll play for a national title Monday night until Saturday’s 69-67 defeat to Iowa State. Junior guard Mike Miles is averaging 24.6 points in league play. A trip to Texas and a visit from Kansas State this week will tell us a lot about Jamie Dixon and Co.

6 -- Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2)

Last week: Losses to Kansas and Texas, home win over West Virginia

This week: Away: Kansas State (1/10), Home: Baylor (1/14)

We’re splitting hairs between the two in-state programs. Cowboys edge the Sooners with their lone win coming against the higher ranked opponent in both KenPom and NCAA NET. Bryce Thompson (14.3 PPG in Big 12) )is finally looking like the college player many envisioned out of Booker T. Washington.

7 -- Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2)

Last week: Home losses to Texas and Iowa State, road win at Texas Tech

This week: Away: Kansas (1/10), Home: West Virginia (1/14)

Jalen Hill has led the Sooners in scoring in two of their three conference games. None of OU’s league games have been decided by more than five points. The Sooners are 3-4 in seven such games this season.

8 -- Baylor (10-5, 0-3)

Last week: Loss at Iowa State, home defeats to TCU, Kansas State in OT

This week: Away: West Virginia (1/11), Home: OSU (1/14)

After a blowout loss in Ames on Dec. 31, Baylor’s next two losses have come by three points total. Scott Drew’s Bears are close. Of concern? Baylor is second to Texas scoring 80.9 points per game but allowing more points — 69.8 per game — than any other Big 12 program.

9 -- Texas Tech (10-5, 0-3)

Last week: Loss at TCU, home defeats vs Kansas, OU

This week: Away: Iowa State (1/10), Texas (1/14)

Missing Daniel Batch0, Pop Isaacs and Fardaws Aimaq for the Sooners’ Saturday night visit to Lubbock, the Red Raiders are hampered by injury. The sledding gets no easier for Texas Tech this week with trips to Iowa State and Texas.

10 -- West Virginia (10-5, 0-3)

Last week: Losses at Kansas State (OT) and OSU, 14-point home loss to Kansas

This week: Home: Baylor (1/11), Away: OU (1/14)

Boynton may be right that there’s 10 tournament teams in the Big 12, but someone had to be last from Week 1. Of the conference teams with more than one loss, none has a higher margin of defeat than the Mountaineers (9.0 points).