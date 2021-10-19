Big 12 media days women's notebook: Holly Kersgieter loving her Sand Springs-to-KU basketball life

As a transfer at Texas Tech during the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21, former OSU guard Vivian Gray felt the less-than-smooth transition so many college transfers experienced last season.

"It was definitely interesting,” Gray said. “It was a little hard at times. It's a completely new environment — new people, new everything.”

For her strange arrival into the new setting, Gray’s play on the court didn’t skip a beat. A two-time first team All-Big 12 selection with the Cowgirls, Gray earned the honor a third time in her debut season with the Red Raiders, leading Texas Tech in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.

"Basketball is basketball anywhere,” she said. “So I just stuck to my game and adapted to the new culture and style. I adapted and figured out how to implement my game into that."

The closer-to-normal 2021-22 preseason has been a welcome arrival for Gray, who is savoring the opportunity to work with teammates and spend time in the weight room in ways she couldn’t last year.

Gray’s Red Raiders will face OSU in Lubbock on Jan. 8 and then visit Stillwater on Feb. 12 this season. In two meetings with the Cowgirls last year, Gray said she approached the games against no differently than any other, and plans to do the same this winter.