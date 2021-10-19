Big 12 media days women's notebook: Holly Kersgieter loving her Sand Springs-to-KU basketball life

Sand Springs to Rock Chalk
Holly Kersgieter’s basketball journey has taken her from Sand Springs to the University of Kansas.
It has been a strange two seasons, especially with COVID taking things away. But she’s continued to improve and was named to the all-Big 12 women’s basketball team.
“We definitely want to take advantage of what a normal year looks like,” Kersgieter said during Big 12 women’s basketball media day in Kansas City. “We’ve gotten better as a team and we get to go back to normal. We’re even more excited.
“It’s been crazy. It’s been an adventure. It’s been very different. But we’re ready for it.”
Kersgieter led KU in scoring (17.0 points per game) and was second in rebounds per game (6.7) and steals (40). She made at least one 3-pointer in every game and led the Jayhawks with 40 made 3s last season.
“She really took huge steps forward last year,” KU coach Brandon Schneider said. “She’s always had the skills and the athleticism. I think the big adjustment last year was the mentality with which she played. She was much more aggressive, putting pressure on the defense and taking open shots.
“Moving forward, kind of the next step for her is now making teammates better.”
Littell pleased with Big 12 expansion
Like many of his counterparts at Oklahoma State, women’s basketball coach Jim Littell was relieved by the pace and outcome of the conference expansion plan the Big 12 made official in September.
"Obviously a lot of it is initiated by football and what football generates for everybody,” Littell said Tuesday. “But with the women's basketball teams, I think all those programs have been good and will be positive additions and just strengthen our league for sure."
OSU’s 11th-year coach can look forward to Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF on future conference slates after all four accepted invitations to the Big 12 last month. Littell is familiar with UCF coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, who was an assistant at Iowa State from 1994-2000, and noted the “hard play” of Ronald Hughey’s Houston Cougars, but all four newcomers stand as relative unknowns.
Littell and the Cowgirls do have some time to get to know their future conference foes; Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Tuesday that he expects the new members to be in the league for the 2023-24 basketball season.
“We’ve got some bigger concerns than those guys coming in right now,” Littell said.
Ex-OSU guard Gray comfortable at Texas Tech
As a transfer at Texas Tech during the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21, former OSU guard Vivian Gray felt the less-than-smooth transition so many college transfers experienced last season.
"It was definitely interesting,” Gray said. “It was a little hard at times. It's a completely new environment — new people, new everything.”
For her strange arrival into the new setting, Gray’s play on the court didn’t skip a beat. A two-time first team All-Big 12 selection with the Cowgirls, Gray earned the honor a third time in her debut season with the Red Raiders, leading Texas Tech in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.
"Basketball is basketball anywhere,” she said. “So I just stuck to my game and adapted to the new culture and style. I adapted and figured out how to implement my game into that."
The closer-to-normal 2021-22 preseason has been a welcome arrival for Gray, who is savoring the opportunity to work with teammates and spend time in the weight room in ways she couldn’t last year.
Gray’s Red Raiders will face OSU in Lubbock on Jan. 8 and then visit Stillwater on Feb. 12 this season. In two meetings with the Cowgirls last year, Gray said she approached the games against no differently than any other, and plans to do the same this winter.
"I tried to just get past that with Oklahoma State,” Gray said. “I'm in a new experience and a new opportunity now. That's how I treated it."
From way downtown
The 3-point line in women’s basketball has been moved to 22 feet, 1.75 inches, which is back from last year’s 20'-9". It’s now aligned with the 3-point line in the men’s game, the WNBA and in international play.
Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson is one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters. She has connected on as many as 9 treys in a game.
What does she think about the new perimeter stripe?
“I didn’t bother me at all,” Robertson said. “Last year, I shot most of my 3s behind the men’s line anyway. So when it moved back, it didn’t affect me.”
Her teammate Madi Williams is prepared for the change.
"I think we've been focusing mostly on expanding my range. Last year I'd hit a couple of 3s every now and then, but I think that especially since the line has gotten farther away, I think it is imperative to work on that if you're going to be consistent,” Williams said.
Collen settling in for Year 1 at Baylor
Reigning Big 12 Champions and preseason favorites Baylor are equipped with the conference’s preseason player of the year NaLyssa Smith, newcomer of the year Jordan Lewis and All-Big 12 teamer Queen Egbo and a first-year coach in Nicki Collen who is still adjusting to her new role this preseason.
"When you spend five years in the WNBA, you average 12 practices before your first game with training camp and you really have to load manage at that level,” said Collen, who spent the past three seasons coaching the Atlanta Dream, said. “I certainly thought 30 practices in 42 days was gonna seem like a lot.”
But Collen has learned she can use as much practice time with her team as she can get ahead of her debut season after replacing Kim Mulkey in Waco. Collen, the 2018 WNBA Coach of the Year, has had to do a lot of teaching since arriving at Baylor, most importantly implementing the pick-and-roll offense she intends for her Bears to run.
Loaded with talent and in at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll released Tuesday, Baylor is primed to compete nationally again in 2021-22. But the Bears new coach still feels her team has a long way to go.”
“I think we're building day by day,” Collen said. “... we certainly have a lot of work to do before we tip off in November.”
— Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman, Tulsa World