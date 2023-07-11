ARLINGTON, Texas — The time has come.

Big 12 Media Days opens at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday morning, with seven programs — Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas — attending.

On Thursday, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia will be present.

For the first time, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston will be in attendance for the event after officially joining July 1.

Here are some burning questions to follow for the Sooners and the Cowboys at the event.

What will Brent Venables say about Thad Turnipseed’s departure?

The news — coming during the slow summer days — stunned the Oklahoma fan base.

Thad Turnipseed, OU’s executive director of football administration, reportedly resigned from his position according to a report by SoonerScoop.com.

He arrived with Brent Venables and was a key figure behind the scenes planning future projects including the upcoming $175 million facility construction.

This week, Venables will be asked about Turnipseed’s departure. Was it forced? Was it a mutual parting? How much traction does OU lose with his insight? Will Venables look to replace the position, especially with construction beginning just around the corner?

Venables will be offered an opportunity to make his first public comments about Turnipseed’s departure. We’ll see what the coach has to say.

Forget trying to reclaim a Big 12 title. How does OU come back from a losing season?

OU hasn’t won a Big 12 championship in two seasons, which is the longest dry spell for the program since not claiming a trophy in between 2012 and 2015.

But that won’t be the biggest question surrounding the four players — Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops, Jonah Laulu and Danny Stutsman — who meet the media on Thursday.

It will be how this team rebounds for the program’s first losing season (6-7) since the 1998 campaign.

Even the players who attended the Big 12 media day event in 1999 didn’t how to shoulder that question too much. The news surrounding the Sooners program that season was the entrance of first-year football coach Bob Stoops.

Now these players will have to answer what is needed to return the Sooners to glory. Only one of these four players – Stoops – has won a conference title. All will be needed to not only return the program to its former self, but prepare for the 2024 introduction into the Southeastern Conference. ​

How will OSU's offensive line look this year?

The Cowboys retained most of their offensive line from the past season, losing only Eli Russ and Caleb Etienne to the transfer portal the past seven months.

While retention wasn’t the problem for the unit, the struggles were.

The run game stalled as offensive line injuries dampened the 2022 campaign. With an experienced group that appears healthy — and the addition of Dalton Cooper at left tackle — all eyes will be set on how the line plays under new blocking schemes in 2023.

Not to mention, the line will need to protect a new quarterback. Whether transfer Alan Bowman or a younger option such as Garret Rangel takes snaps, the days of Spencer Sanders are gone. With both options pocket passers, protection becomes even more vital.

Did the Cowboys do enough in the transfer portal?

The mid-January exodus out of Stillwater drew national attention.

Sanders left. Wide receivers John Paul Richardson and Stephon Johnson Jr. found new homes in the Big 12. Safety Thomas Harper headed for Notre Dame and linebacker Mason Cobb went to USC.

Overall, the Cowboys lost a bevy of talent to the portal. As those losses added up, so did portal additions. Sanders was replaced by Bowman. The wide receiver group was retooled with veteran options. Justin Wright came in at linebacker.

The moves make sense. The question is how it all fits together.

Which of the new schools make the biggest splash?

The Big 12 welcomed Central Florida, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston into its ranks last week, ushering in a new era for the conference.

With that, the question of how each program fares in its inaugural season. All four schools finished with at least eight wins in 2022, but most underwent change this offseason.

The Bearcats found a new head coach. Gus Malzahn hired two new coordinators at UCF. All handled new construction via the transfer portal to prepare for the impending travel and style changes.

There’s a case to be made for each program, but the storyline surrounding who claims stake first will be intriguing.