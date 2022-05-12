Big 12-leading OSU closes out home schedule with visit from third-place Texas Tech

Record: 34-14, 13-5 Big 12

Looking ahead: The third-ranked Cowboys close out their 2022 home schedule with a three-game visit from No. 15 Texas Tech (32-16, 11-7) at O’Brate Stadium. OSU enters the penultimate weekend of Big 12 play with a 1.5 game lead in the league standings on second-place TCU (29-18, 13-8).The Red Raiders come to Stillwater third in the conference, level with Oklahoma.

First pitch Friday and Saturday is set for 6 p.m. before Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Looking back: Following a weekend sweep of Southeast Missouri State, the Cowboys saw their seven-game win streak snapped in an 8-7 loss at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday night. Home runs from Jake Thompson and David Mendham helped OSU carry a 7-6 lead into the ninth inning before Blayne Jones’ two-run, walk-off shot off Nolan McLean (1-1) handed OSU its first loss since April 24.

McLean’s blown save was his first of the season.

Notable: OSU enters its final home series of the regular season with a record of 18-7 at O’Brate Stadium this spring. …Redshirt sophomore Justin Campbell will get the start against Texas Tech on Friday night. The Cowboys’ ace leads the Big 12 and ranks fifth nationally with 112 strikeouts on the season. … McLean leads OSU with 12 home runs and 13 doubles and has reached base safely in 24 of his past 29 games. … The 172 walks allowed by Cowboys pitching in 2022 are third fewest in the Big 12, trailing only Oklahoma (176) and Texas (170).

— Eli Lederman Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.