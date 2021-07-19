Big 12 defenses have gotten better - and that includes Oklahoma State

Big 12 football is mostly known for its high-powered offenses, but Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy believes the conference has raised the bar defensively the last few years.
“Offenses have always been way ahead and now defenses are starting to play catch-up in this league and they’re defending big plays,” Gundy said. “This league made a living on big plays for 8-10 years on offense. So now defenses are learning how to defend that and forcing offenses to play differently. It’s been an interesting run the last two or three or four years.”
OSU has put together dynamic offenses with quarterbacks such as Brandon Weeden and Mason Rudolph along with receivers like Dez Bryant, Justin Blackmon and Tylan Wallace. Conversations surrounding the Cowboys have always been led by the offense but that trend is changing a little.
The OSU offense has a lot to be excited about with quarterback Spencer Sanders heading into his third year as the starter with weapons at running back and receiver. But some of the most intriguing names to pay attention to come from the defensive side.
The defense carried the Cowboys for stretches last season and heads into Jim Knowles’ fourth year as coordinator. Two of the biggest boosts for OSU were linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel choosing to return.
Harvell-Peel declared for the NFL draft but withdrew his name. Rodriguez was a senior last year but opted to use his extra year of eligibility provided because of the pandemic.
“Peel makes the last two plays in the game for us to beat Missouri in the (2018) Liberty Bowl,” Gundy said. “He made the third- and the fourth-down tackle. And then last year against Miami, Malcolm was supposed to be blitzing. He sees the screen and turns around, comes out of his blitz and runs to tackle the guy on fourth down for us to get the ball and end the game. That’s what you’re bringing back. That’s a big deal.”
Rodriguez is one of the oldest veterans on the team and is expected to lead the linebacker group while Harvell-Peel is expected to anchor the secondary. Both players were included in the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list that was announced on Monday. The award honors the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
Rodriguez is confident in Harvell-Peel’s ability to take care of business behind him on the field.
“He’s a tremendous help,” Rodriguez said. “He’s back there and you’ve got offenses that don’t want to throw it toward his side because he’s a playmaker. It’s always good to have him behind my back. Him and I go way back since he first got here. It’s always good to have a guy like that.”
The Cowboys entered last season with lofty expectations as they tried to compete for a Big 12 title and a possible national championship run. OSU was in the driver’s seat of the conference as the No.6 team in the nation earlier in the season but then lost three games and missed the opportunity to play in the Big 12 title game. The Cowboys have similar goals this season and should have a good enough defense to put themselves in the mix.
“We’ve just got to go out there and compete every down,” Rodriguez said. “And as a defense, as a whole, we’re mature enough and we take that upon ourselves to go out there and do that.”