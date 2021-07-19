Big 12 defenses have gotten better - and that includes Oklahoma State

“Peel makes the last two plays in the game for us to beat Missouri in the (2018) Liberty Bowl,” Gundy said. “He made the third- and the fourth-down tackle. And then last year against Miami, Malcolm was supposed to be blitzing. He sees the screen and turns around, comes out of his blitz and runs to tackle the guy on fourth down for us to get the ball and end the game. That’s what you’re bringing back. That’s a big deal.”

Rodriguez is one of the oldest veterans on the team and is expected to lead the linebacker group while Harvell-Peel is expected to anchor the secondary. Both players were included in the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list that was announced on Monday. The award honors the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Rodriguez is confident in Harvell-Peel’s ability to take care of business behind him on the field.

“He’s a tremendous help,” Rodriguez said. “He’s back there and you’ve got offenses that don’t want to throw it toward his side because he’s a playmaker. It’s always good to have him behind my back. Him and I go way back since he first got here. It’s always good to have a guy like that.”