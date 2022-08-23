 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU ATHLETICS

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark on OSU visit: 'It was off the charts'

  Updated
  • 0
Big 12 Media Days (copy)

Incoming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of Big 12 Football Media Days on July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark spent Tuesday on the Oklahoma State campus, meeting with key people including administrators, coaches and select athletes.

“The campus is world-class is when you think about the resources and the investments being made,” Yormark said during a 10-minute interview at the Stillwater airport. “For my first visit here, it was off the charts.”

Yormark, who took over the Big 12’s top position this month as a replacement for Bob Bowlsby, made the most of his short time in Stillwater.

“We covered a lot of ground and he got to meet with virtually everyone in the athletic department,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “We had an all-staff meeting and met with the senior staff and coach (Mike) Gundy and all the other coaches and he got to ride Bullet. So it was a great day.”

Asked whether he had been on a horse before hopping on Bullet, Yormark said: “Yes, that’s why I had no issues about getting on the horse. In fact, I said to them, ‘Can I ride the horse?’ They said, ‘No, Brett.’

“They were even hesitant with me getting on. But if you saw I got on pretty easy. … It was like getting on a bike. And that was the highlight for me. It was fantastic.”

Another focal point of the day was a sit-down with Gundy, the longest-tenured football coach in the Big 12.

“He was fabulous,” Yormark said. “We talked more about life, leadership, how he runs his football operations. It was very inspiring. He’s got a great perspective on things, obviously been there for so many years.

“When I have a chance to get in front of someone like coach Gundy, who’s a big part of the fabric of college football, and I have a chance to listen to him, which I did today, that’s an incredible opportunity for me. I like when they talk about their philosophy and leadership and how they manage student-athletes, how they lead in general. The conversation was based around that, and I took a lot from it. It was great.”

Yormark, whose previous job was CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, also talked to Cowboy basketball coach Mike Boynton during a lunch with the coaches from every sport.

“It was great (to meet him) because he's from Brooklyn, gets back to New York quite a bit,” Yormark said. “He’s very charismatic and I really enjoyed (meeting him).”

Yormark is visiting the eight schools that will remain in the league with the departures of Oklahoma and Texas — four last week and four this week — and will also visit the four incoming members in early September.

“This was No. 6 of eight, and it’s been fabulous,” he said. “This has afforded me an opportunity to get on campus, and outside of taking my daughter to Indiana and my son to Miami, I haven’t been on any other campuses for the last 25 years.

“One of the key takeaways for me is the investment that the member institutions are making in our student-athletes. When you think of infrastructure, human capital, resources, wellness, it’s just amazing. I think there’s obviously more we can always do, but I think we’ve lost the narrative in what we are doing, and that truly came to light for me when I went and visited the schools.”

Asked whether he plans to visit the two schools that are on their way to the SEC, Yormark said: “I’ll get to Texas and Oklahoma at some point in time.”

Big 12 Media Days

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

