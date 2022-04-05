Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby to step away from role later this year

As the Big 12 Conference embarks on realignment and a new era in the league’s 28-year history, it will do so with a new commissioner.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will step away from his role in the league’s top job later this year, the Big 12 announced in a release Tuesday afternoon. Bowlsby, who has served as the conference’s commissioner since 2012, will move into an interim role once his successor is appointed. The conference’s release did not include a timeline for hiring Bowlsby’s replacement.

“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career,” Bowlsby said in a statement.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the beginning of the end of Bowlsby’s 10-year tenure as league commissioner, one bookended by conference realignment.

He arrived in 2012 after the Big 12 exits of Nebraska, Colorado, Missouri and Texas A&M in the same year that West Virginia and TCU joined as the conference's newest members. A decade later, Bowlsby will step away shortly after maneuvering the future additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas’ planned exits for the SEC.

Bowlsby, 70, will now move aside as the conference transitions into its next chapter.

“The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements,” Bowlsby’s statement continued. “I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future. As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the Commissioner’s role so that the next leader of the Conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12’s future ongoing success.”

Bowlsby was appointed as Big 12 commissioner in 2012 after six years as the athletic director at Stanford. He held the same position previously at Northern Iowa (1983-91) and Iowa (1991-2006). In his time in charge of the Big 12, he has served on the United States Olympic Committee and several NCAA task forces and committees.

“I have been honored to serve the Big 12 Conference membership, and I am tremendously proud of the incredible professionals in the Conference office and in the extraordinary coaches and athletics departments of our member institutions with whom I have worked to serve the student-athletes who participate in our member’s sports programs,” the statement continued.

