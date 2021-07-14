Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says 'anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary and unwarranted risks'

The Big 12 Media Days being held in-person at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday shows just how far college athletics have come in the fight against COVID-19 after the Big 12 was forced to take a year off from its regularly scheduled media days last year.
The state of college sports is better now than it was a year ago but Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby had a clear message regarding the pandemic during his introductory press conference.
“We are certainly, as we move forward, encouraging student-athletes to get vaccinated,” Bowlsby said. “In doing that we will minimize the impact that the delta variant will have on our activities. Frankly, anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary and unwarranted risks and that’s not just student-athletes. That’s anybody in our society. I think the delta variant may be a blessing for us because it punctuates the fact that we’re not done with this yet."
"If indeed the delta variant is as virulent and as infectious as it's been reported to be, not getting vaccinated, you're rolling the dice in terms of whether you'll contract the virus. And beyond that, for a student-athlete, you're also rolling the dice on whether or not you're going to be able to participate, because you're going to be in a testing protocol if you're not vaccinated."
There wasn’t a lot of confidence that the 2020 season would kick off last summer but a path was made and the Big 12 played 90% of its scheduled contests. The conference had a strong competitive year across all sports with Bowlsby referencing five national titles by the Big 12 that include Baylor men’s basketball and the University of Oklahoma softball.
Bowlsby said last year was intellectually demanding and fascinating but he also acknowledged how emotionally taxing it was, calling it a long year for everybody. Creating and implementing protocols around the virus last season wasn’t easy and although Bowlsby said he isn’t looking forward to dealing with COVID protocols this year, he understands the importance of establishing a plan to continue pushing safety.
“Frankly, I'm exhausted,” Bowlby said. “I wasn't excited about revisiting protocols for this fall, and yet I think if you're honest with one's self, you have to look at this and say, yeah, we wish we were done with it, but we're probably not quite done with it. … We're not excited to think about having to have protocols, but we're also not unprepared.”
Specific protocols haven’t been determined but Bowlsby expects things to be nailed down within the next 30 days. He highly encourages players to be vaccinated but stated he doesn't have the authority to mandate.
"We only have authority that's vested in us from our boards or our ADs," Bowlsby said. "We can ask those questions as to whether or not they want to mandate it, but generally speaking, I don't think they are going to because institutions in large measure are not mandating vaccinations for other students on campus."
Specific protocols on how leagues are expected to handle the name, image and likeness (NIL) situation is also a flued conversation in many ways. There are several questions that still need to be answered and Bowlsby believes those will be answered with time.
“We'll live with the confusion for a while, and eventually I think we'll have a chance to figure it out,” Bowlsby said. “I couldn't tell you which conduit we'll have to follow in order to resolve it, but either state law or NCAA rules or federal legislation, I think we'll probably get to something other than a 50-state patchwork eventually.”
The new NIL rules went into place on July 1 and although Bowlsby said there isn’t the consistency that he would have liked, absolute chaos hasn’t broken free as some may have expected.
“I think relative to name, image and likeness there was a commonly held misperception that the sky was going to fall on July 1 and we were going to be in an Armageddon scenario,” Bowlsby said. “Obviously that hasn't happened. There have been some things that have occurred that have raised eyebrows, but generally speaking, schools are managing it.”
College sports have a lot to work through from the pandemic to NIL and a future 12-team College Football Playoff. But the fact that all 10 teams were represented in front of a crowd of media members to open in-person Big 12 Media Days is a good sign that programs have figured out how to battle through COVID-19. If athletic officials can navigate through a pandemic, they’ll eventually get a grapple on big changes such as NIL and an expanded football playoff.