Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says 'anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary and unwarranted risks'

Bowlsby said last year was intellectually demanding and fascinating but he also acknowledged how emotionally taxing it was, calling it a long year for everybody. Creating and implementing protocols around the virus last season wasn’t easy and although Bowlsby said he isn’t looking forward to dealing with COVID protocols this year, he understands the importance of establishing a plan to continue pushing safety.

“Frankly, I'm exhausted,” Bowlby said. “I wasn't excited about revisiting protocols for this fall, and yet I think if you're honest with one's self, you have to look at this and say, yeah, we wish we were done with it, but we're probably not quite done with it. … We're not excited to think about having to have protocols, but we're also not unprepared.”

Specific protocols haven’t been determined but Bowlsby expects things to be nailed down within the next 30 days. He highly encourages players to be vaccinated but stated he doesn't have the authority to mandate.

"We only have authority that's vested in us from our boards or our ADs," Bowlsby said. "We can ask those questions as to whether or not they want to mandate it, but generally speaking, I don't think they are going to because institutions in large measure are not mandating vaccinations for other students on campus."