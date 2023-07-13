ARLINGTON, Texas — Revisions within the rules and general landscape of college football have been a recurring topic in recent years.

The contingent nature of the sport has been a recurring issue for some programs, highlighting the instability within the sport’s current ecosystem. 2023 is no different, as ramifications to the game clock were proposed in March and approved in late April.

“I think it’ll be a big factor in games,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. “I think we’ll just have to see.”

During the 2022 season and years past, the game clock would pause temporarily after every first down. Teams would often utilize it as an asset in late-game scenarios involving a two-minute drill.

However, as of April 21, it will continue running beyond first downs, verbatim to the methods utilized by the NFL. The rule change drew criticism from a bevy of Big 12 football coaches present for the 2023 Big 12 Media Days, including Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield.

“It’s kind of like they’re trying to make (college) football like the NFL,” Satterfield said. “I love modernizing the game, but there comes a point where the two (leagues) need to have set differences.”

So, how will the sport’s impending changes affect various teams?

In 2022, the Cowboys ran an up-tempo, no-huddle offense which ranked third nationally in plays per game (80.0). Managing a two-minute drill was of minimal concern to OSU’s coaching staff and starting roster, according to wide receiver Brennan Presley.

“I remember our first game (last year) when Dom (Richardson) scored (a touchdown) in like three plays to end the first half,” he said. “That was the norm for our offense then.”

UCF coach Gus Malzahn, a renowned pioneer for the up-tempo style from his tenure as Tulsa’s offensive coordinator from 2007-08, said regardless of the rule change, it won’t alter his offensive philosophy.

“We’re (still) gonna put the hammer down,” he said. “I think this change is not going to be that drastic. It may limit a few plays a game. But I don’t think, as of right now, that it’s gonna be that drastic. We’re planning on putting the hammer down.”

Of course, while the imminent rule change isn’t a recurring thought for some coaches, others hold mixed emotions.

The Cowboys will hold a new offensive identity in 2023. Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn mentioned his intention to have the unit line up in an I-formation set and run a more smash mouth mold in various spring practices. Managing the clock in a more feasible manner and establishing continuity within the running game – as OSU averaged just 3.4 yards per carry and was outrushed by its opponents by a 2,624-1,941-yard mark – was emphasized heavily in the offseason.

Not to mention, the Cowboys will bear a new starter under center with the departure of former quarterback Spencer Sanders to Ole Miss, whose mobility bailed OSU from immense peril on numerous occasions last season.

But given the intricacies that come with a slower-paced offensive approach, how will the unit adapt to those late-game situations, particularly, when a quick-scoring drive is needed of the offense, absent of the stoppage in play from a first down?

Admittedly, Gundy notes only time will allow him to hold a grasp of the true affect the rule change will have on college football. For now, he simply hopes for the best of the situation.

But one thing remains certain: savoring second-half timeouts will be of the essence moving forward.

“Now, if teams have the ability to rush the ball with a (play) clock that continues to move on first downs (which is) very similar to what you see in the NFL, the game is going to expire much quicker and considerably different than what it’s been in the past,” Gundy said. “But we’ll see. I’ve been wrong in the past.”

