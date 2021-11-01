Best 4-4 team in the country? Gundy cautious ahead of Week 10 trip to West Virginia

He’ll be a handful for OSU this weekend, as could be the Mountaineers on their home turf.

“They’re gelling,” Gundy said. “They’re playing much better now than they were a month ago.”

Entering November with one loss and on Oklahoma’s heels in the Big 12 race, the Cowboys have cause for confidence in Morgantown, too.

WVU gave up 239 yards on the ground to Iowa State. That might appeal to leading rusher Jaylen Warren and fellow running back Dominic Richardson, whose 79-yard performance against the Jayhawks marked his best of the season. Spencer Sanders’ interest should be piqued by a Mountaineers secondary that’s allowed 240 or more passing yards on five occasions.

Most of all, OSU can hit the road for the fourth time this season assured of the defense relinquishing the seventh-fewest yards per game in the nation. Jim Knowles’ defense suffocated Kansas, holding the Jayhawks without a first-half first down or a single third-down conversion in yet another smothering performance.

Defensive dominance has carried OSU and it’s championship hopes into November. On Monday, Gundy attributed the success — and consistency as importantly — to the maturity and experience that flows through the defense.