Best 4-4 team in the country? Gundy cautious ahead of Week 10 trip to West Virginia

STILLWATER — There’s the version of West Virginia that got upset by Texas Tech and lost to Baylor by 25 points in consecutive weeks to begin October and sits at .500 through eight games in 2021. Then there's the iteration of Neal Brown’s Mountaineers that tested Oklahoma in September, comfortably handled TCU Oct. 23 and followed with a touchdown win over Iowa State in Week 9.
Part of the equation for Oklahoma State in Week 10: Which WVU team will it meet when the 11th-ranked Cowboys travel to Milan Puskar Stadium?
“This team is playing really good football right now,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of the Mountaineers Monday. “This is the most physical team defensively that we’ve played by far. “They could be the best 4-4 team in the country.”
OSU (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) faces a resurgent WVU riding a two-game win streak at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. Any thoughts of overlooking a trip to Morgantown vanished after the Mountaineers dropped Iowa State 38-31 Saturday, only a week after the Cyclones handed the Cowboys their first loss of the season.
WVU (4-4, 2-3) wrestled its second conference win of 2021 with 492 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jarret Doege tossed 370 yards against the league’s top pass defense while Leddie Brown notched his second straight 100-yard rushing performance. Senior defensive lineman Dante Sills stood out, forcing a fumble and recording his sixth sack of the season, good for third-most in the Big 12.
He’ll be a handful for OSU this weekend, as could be the Mountaineers on their home turf.
“They’re gelling,” Gundy said. “They’re playing much better now than they were a month ago.”
Entering November with one loss and on Oklahoma’s heels in the Big 12 race, the Cowboys have cause for confidence in Morgantown, too.
WVU gave up 239 yards on the ground to Iowa State. That might appeal to leading rusher Jaylen Warren and fellow running back Dominic Richardson, whose 79-yard performance against the Jayhawks marked his best of the season. Spencer Sanders’ interest should be piqued by a Mountaineers secondary that’s allowed 240 or more passing yards on five occasions.
Most of all, OSU can hit the road for the fourth time this season assured of the defense relinquishing the seventh-fewest yards per game in the nation. Jim Knowles’ defense suffocated Kansas, holding the Jayhawks without a first-half first down or a single third-down conversion in yet another smothering performance.
Defensive dominance has carried OSU and it’s championship hopes into November. On Monday, Gundy attributed the success — and consistency as importantly — to the maturity and experience that flows through the defense.
“We have a good feel for who we are defensively. That’s helped us play really, really good, I’ll say that,” Gundy said. “There’s probably not a lot of teams across the country that can say they’ve played pretty good defensively every week. We’ve played pretty good defensively every week.”
Prior to the visit from KU, Gundy predicted the Cowboys would find themselves in another “fourth-quarter game.” The result against the Jayhawks was settled in the first quarter.
OSU’s coach foresees another tight game for the Cowboys this weekend, and that may come down to which Mountaineers team shows up or how successful OSU’s defense is in imposing its will.
“Hopefully we can get in that position where the experience we’ve had in five or six games this year should help us, I would think, because we’ve been there,” Gundy said. “But we need to put ourselves in a position where we’re competitive in the fourth quarter.”