Berryhill OT Davis Dotson commits to Cowboys' class of 2022

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's 2022 recruiting class gained some more local flavor Monday morning with a commitment from Berryhill offensive tackle Davis Dotson.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman, a three-star recruit per 247Sports.com, becomes the ninth in-state commit to OSU's incoming class ahead of Wednesday's national signing day. Per 247, Dotson is the 69th-ranked offensive tackle in the country and the second-best in the state of Oklahoma in the 2022 class.
Committed!! 🟠⚫️@CowboyFB @CoachGundy @Coach_Dickey @kasey_dunn #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/I6S87KWuPj— Davis Dotson (@DavisDotson15) January 31, 2022
He chooses the Cowboys over offers from TCU, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Arizona State and SMU, among others. OSU offered Dotson on Jan. 24 and he received a visit from offensive line coach Charlie Dickey on Jan. 26 at Berryhill before taking an official visit to OSU over the weekend.
Dotson is now one of four offensive lineman in OSU's incoming class.
He joins junior college transfer Tyrone Webber and high school prospects Austin Kawecki and Calvin Harvey arriving to the Cowboys at position of need in 2022. OSU's offensive line depth depth has taken a hit since the end of the 2021 season with four linemen — Hunter Anthony, Tyrese Williams, Cade Bennett and Monroe Mills — all finding new homes in the transfer portal.
Dotson started on both sides of the line for a Berryhill team that finished 9-3 and reached the second round of the class 3A state playoffs this past fall. He is also a member of the Chiefs' basketball team and competes in throwing events for the school's track and field team.