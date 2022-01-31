Berryhill OT Davis Dotson commits to Cowboys' class of 2022

Dotson is now one of four offensive lineman in OSU's incoming class.

He joins junior college transfer Tyrone Webber and high school prospects Austin Kawecki and Calvin Harvey arriving to the Cowboys at position of need in 2022. OSU's offensive line depth depth has taken a hit since the end of the 2021 season with four linemen — Hunter Anthony, Tyrese Williams, Cade Bennett and Monroe Mills — all finding new homes in the transfer portal.

Dotson started on both sides of the line for a Berryhill team that finished 9-3 and reached the second round of the class 3A state playoffs this past fall. He is also a member of the Chiefs' basketball team and competes in throwing events for the school's track and field team.

