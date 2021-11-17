Bench scoring, Boone brothers power Cowboys again in 74-68 win over NC State

Oklahoma State claimed a decisive lead with a 21-6 run to close the first half, but had to hold on late Wednesday night with help from Kalib Boone’s 20 points to top NC State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, 74-68.

The Wolfpack (3-1) had no answers for Boone, who added five blocks and four rebounds to his season-high scoring effort off the bench at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Rondel Walker followed with 16 points, and the duo led a Cowboys bench that outscored NC State’s 56-5. Tyreek Smith finished with 10 points, his most since arriving at OSU (4-1).

Dereon Seabron scored 19 points to lead the Wolfpack, who the Cowboys outscored in the paint, 42-24.

The Cowboys opened 1-for-11 from the field and trailed 15-6 with 11:15 left in the first half after Casey Morsel’s 3-pointer. Keylan Boone scored all of his seven points to help OSU claw back, and six points between Walker and Bryce Williams (three points, four assists) fueled the Cowboys' 12-0 run over the closing 3:01 that sent them into halftime up 31-25.

The Cowboys’ starters struggled Wednesday.