Bench scoring, Boone brothers power Cowboys again in 74-68 win over NC State

Oklahoma State claimed a decisive lead with a 21-6 run to close the first half, but had to hold on late Wednesday night with help from Kalib Boone’s 20 points to top NC State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, 74-68.
The Wolfpack (3-1) had no answers for Boone, who added five blocks and four rebounds to his season-high scoring effort off the bench at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Rondel Walker followed with 16 points, and the duo led a Cowboys bench that outscored NC State’s 56-5. Tyreek Smith finished with 10 points, his most since arriving at OSU (4-1).
Dereon Seabron scored 19 points to lead the Wolfpack, who the Cowboys outscored in the paint, 42-24.
The Cowboys opened 1-for-11 from the field and trailed 15-6 with 11:15 left in the first half after Casey Morsel’s 3-pointer. Keylan Boone scored all of his seven points to help OSU claw back, and six points between Walker and Bryce Williams (three points, four assists) fueled the Cowboys' 12-0 run over the closing 3:01 that sent them into halftime up 31-25.
The Cowboys’ starters struggled Wednesday.
Isaac Likekele recorded six points and seven rebounds before fouling out in the closing minutes. Mousa Cisse went scoreless with one rebound, while guards Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson combined for 2-of-10 shooting from the field.
Anderson, Likekekele, Cisse, Williams and Smith each recorded a blocked shot, combining with Boone for 10 OSU blocks in the win.
The Cowboys led by as many as 11 in the second half after Walker’s lay-in put OSU up 44-33 with 13:09 to play. NC State outscored OSU 15-9 over a 4:03 span in the closing minutes, trimming the Cowboys’ lead to 66-62 with 53 seconds remaining before Walker hit four consecutive free throws to seal the game.
OSU returns to Gallagher-Iba Arena at 7 p.m. Monday to host Charleston.
OSU 74, NC State 68
NC STATE (3-1): Dowuona 1-1 0-0 2, Hellems 3-11 10-10 18, Hayes 4-16 6-6 16, Morsell 2-6 3-5 8, Seabron 6-11 7-9 19, Gibson 1-3 3-4 5, Te.Smith 0-5 0-1 0, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 29-35 68.
OKLAHOMA ST. (4-1): Moncrieffe 2-4 0-0 4, Cisse 0-1 0-2 0, Anderson 1-8 2-3 4, Likekele 2-8 2-4 6, Thompson 1-2 2-2 4, B.Williams 0-6 3-4 3, Walker 4-8 6-6 16, Ka.Boone 8-14 4-4 20, Ke.Boone 1-4 5-6 7, Ty.Smith 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 24-62 24-31 74.
Halftime: Oklahoma St. 31-25. 3-Point goals: NC State 5-20 (Hellems 2-5, Hayes 2-7, Morsell 1-3, Allen 0-1, Ross 0-1, Seabron 0-1, Te.Smith 0-2), Oklahoma St. 2-13 (Walker 2-4, Ty.Smith 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Ke.Boone 0-2, B.Williams 0-4). Rebounds: NC State 33 (Seabron 10), Oklahoma St. 41 (Likekele 7). Assists: NC State 8 (Seabron 3), Oklahoma St. 14 (B.Williams 4). Total fouls: NC State 23, Oklahoma St. 27. Fouled Out: Dowuona, Hellems, Likekele. A: 1,500.