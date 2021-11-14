Bench production sends OSU past Prairie View A&M, 72-59

STILLWATER — Prairie View A&M mustered 15 first-half points Sunday and trailed 38-15 entering the break at Gallagher-Iba Arena. But after halftime, the Panthers needed only four minutes and nine seconds to match that mark, slashing Oklahoma State’s 23-point advantage to single digits with a 15-0 run to open the second half.

“That was probably a little bit off the gas for us,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said.

The Cowboys hit back with a 9-3 run of their own led by reserves Kalib Boone — who scored five points in his season debut — Rondel Walker and Tyreek Smith that sent OSU on its way to a 72-59 win, powering the hosts on a day in which Boynton leaned on his second unit to secure win No. 2.

Boynton’s bench outscored his starters 39-33 and helped the Cowboys (2-1) pull away in a second half which saw OSU’s lead dwindle to as small as seven.

Keylan Boone entered less than four minutes into the game and scored 10 of his team-high 12 points as the Cowboys built a first-half lead as large as 24 points. Bryce Williams returned from suspension to contribute six points and seven assists to the bench effort in his season debut, and transfer forward Tyreek Smith provided eight points and three rebounds in nine minutes.