Bench production sends OSU past Prairie View A&M, 72-59

STILLWATER — Prairie View A&M mustered 15 first-half points Sunday and trailed 38-15 entering the break at Gallagher-Iba Arena. But after halftime, the Panthers needed only four minutes and nine seconds to match that mark, slashing Oklahoma State’s 23-point advantage to single digits with a 15-0 run to open the second half.
“That was probably a little bit off the gas for us,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said.
The Cowboys hit back with a 9-3 run of their own led by reserves Kalib Boone — who scored five points in his season debut — Rondel Walker and Tyreek Smith that sent OSU on its way to a 72-59 win, powering the hosts on a day in which Boynton leaned on his second unit to secure win No. 2.
Boynton’s bench outscored his starters 39-33 and helped the Cowboys (2-1) pull away in a second half which saw OSU’s lead dwindle to as small as seven.
Keylan Boone entered less than four minutes into the game and scored 10 of his team-high 12 points as the Cowboys built a first-half lead as large as 24 points. Bryce Williams returned from suspension to contribute six points and seven assists to the bench effort in his season debut, and transfer forward Tyreek Smith provided eight points and three rebounds in nine minutes.
Moussa Cisse led OSU starters with 10 points and grabbed four rebounds while Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added six points including a pair of emphatic second-half dunks. Guards Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson combined for eight points on 1-of-12 shooting from the field.
“The starting lineup just wasn’t going today,” Keylan Boone said. “That’s fine. They got help from the bench. Some games it’s going to be the other way around. We’ve just got to have each other’s backs.”
Boynton altered the starting lineup after Friday’s loss to Oakland, swapping in Thompson and Moncrieffe for Walker and Donovan Williams (six points, one rebound).
Isaac Likekele (nine points) opened the scoring with a post hook, but OSU’s early offensive jolt came after the second platoon — featuring the Boone brothers, Bryce and Donovan Williams and Walker — subbed in. The Cowboys led 8-3 after the first of Keylan Boone’s two 3-pointers and Kalib Boone’s first points of the season.
The bench contributed 23 points in the first half and the Cowboys raced to a 31-8 lead despite 12 missed free throws.
OSU was helped by a Prairie View A&M team that visited Stillwater less than 24 hours after a 77-49 loss to Michigan in Washington, D.C. The Panthers fouled OSU 16 times in the first half, and recorded more turnovers (20) than field goal attempts (19) to trail by 23 points at the break.
Four Prairie View A&M scorers contributed to the 15-0 run after halftime, and OSU’s lead was cut to 40-33 on D’Rell Roberts’ 3-pointer with 13:37 remaining. Roberts scored a game-high 27 points.
The Cowboys’ 7-0 run over the next 1:11 of game time restored the double-digit lead, and OSU used a 9-0 run highlighted by a pair of Moncrieffe slams to pull away in the closing minutes, the last bits of bench scoring.
“The first unit that we used wasn't as good as the second one on either end,” Boynton said. “We've got to find the right grouping of guys who can work well together for a period of time."